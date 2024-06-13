4,300+ Zomato delivery partners receive comprehensive first-aid training under one roof; create Guinness World Records for the largest first aid lesson (single venue)

Medical first-aid and CPR training conducted for over 4,300+ delivery partners in Mumbai, underscoring the criticality of life-saving skills

MUMBAI, India, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As an extension of its first-of-its-kind program to equip delivery partners with crucial lifesaving skills, Zomato - India's food ordering and delivery platform - sets a new Guinness World Records for the largest first aid lesson (single venue). Held at Nesco, Goregaon in Mumbai yesterday, the event saw over 4,300+ dedicated delivery partners gather under one roof, making it the world's largest on-ground first-aid training program ever conducted. Sponsored by Raft Cosmic, with Feeding India as its nutrition partner and Medulance as the training partner, this training event was aimed to educate and empower delivery partners with professional and certified training in medical first-aid and CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation). The event was graced by esteemed guest Mr. Anil Kumble.

Mr. Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato receives Guinness World Records for the largest first aid lesson (single venue)

In addition to the comprehensive first aid training, Zomato has selected five promising delivery partners who will work closely with the Zomato team for two months, at its Gurugram headquarters. The selected delivery partners will share their ideas with the Zomato team to co-create enhanced services and offerings for the benefit of the larger delivery partner community.

Speaking on the programme, Mr. Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato, said, "As part of our first responders training program, in the last few months, we have effectively trained over 30,000+ delivery partners across 45 cities in medical assistance. Today's impressive turnout of over 4,300+ delivery partners reassures us of our endeavors and makes us extremely proud of our delivery partner community. This has set a new Guinness World Records for the largest first-aid lesson (single venue)! We remain committed towards finding innovative ways to ensure the well-being of both delivery professionals and the communities they serve."

Apart from receiving comprehensive first-aid and first responder training, delivery partners' outstanding performances were acknowledged through rewards and recognition. Further to foster a sense of community, delivery partners also had the opportunity to showcase their other talents in front of the esteemed guests.

The chief guest Mr. Anil Kumble shared valuable insights and experiences, and extensively spoke about the importance of safety and first-aid training in emergency situations. The event concluded with Zomato announcing the distribution of special signed helmets by the chief guest Mr. Anil Kumble along with first-aid kits and certificates, reinforcing their commitment to safety and recognition.

Over the last few years, Zomato has undertaken multiple initiatives to support the safety and well-being of its delivery partners. Since the start of its food delivery operations, Zomato has provided earning opportunities to over ~2.4 million gig workers across all states in the country, including 27,000+ women and 300+ specially-abled persons till date. The company offers accident insurance with coverage up to INR 10 lacs to all eligible delivery partners. It also offers health Insurance for all eligible DPs, which includes IPD/ hospitalization and day care with coverage, including ICU coverage, OPD, tele-consultation and online doctor consultation for delivery partners. For both, accident insurance and health insurance policy, premium expense is borne by Zomato.

Additionally, Zomato offers income protection cover in case deliveries cannot be fulfilled owing to non-accidental concerns such as Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya, Typhoid, Pulmonary, Tuberculosis, Meningitis, etc. Zomato has also introduced an industry-first provision - maternity insurance which provides coverage up to INR 40,000 for birth as well as maternity complications (including miscarriage). These provisions are through a private insurance provider, and the premium expense is borne solely by Zomato.

