42Gears Partners with eSquared Communication Consulting

BANGALORE, India, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears today announced a new partnership with e2 (eSquared) Communication Consulting, a premier American reseller of value-added technology solutions. eSquared can now offer its customers SureMDM, 42Gears' industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) solution.

"eSquared has built a superb network of partners that allow it to meet the needs of almost any customer," said Jim Malmquist, 42Gears' Head of Sales for the Americas. "We are proud to become the latest partner in that network, and look forward to helping eSquared's customers solve the business challenges they face around managing their entire fleet of mobile devices."

"eSquared and 42Gears have a long-standing partnership, providing best in class solutions for over-the-air mobile device and application management," said Adam Shapiro, Vice President of Business Development for eSquared. "This partnership has allowed us to provide immediate support to end-users worldwide."

eSquared customers can benefit from using SureMDM in the following ways:

Secure, monitor, and manage business devices: With 42Gears' mobile device management solution, SureMDM, admins can access a range of powerful features through an easy-to-use central console.

Secure kiosk mode: Restrict devices to the apps and websites you pre-approve in advance, ideal for letting customers safely use devices.

Industry-leading customer care: eSquared is renowned for comprehensive device lifecycle management. Both eSquared and 42Gears receive accolades for 24/7 customer service, ensuring that customers always have someone to help if there is any issue.

SureMDM is available now for eSquared customers. For questions, please contact your eSquared representative, or contact 42Gears.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor, and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, wearables, and VR headsets. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 18,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

SOURCE 42Gears Mobility Systems