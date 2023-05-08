4Point2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd. develops Augmented Reality Campaign for Congress Party

D.K Shiva Kumar's Campaign for Congress with Augmented Reality Developed by 4Point2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

BENGALURU, India, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4point2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a leading tech company, is proud to announce the development of an innovative augmented reality technology that is revolutionizing the way voters engage with political campaigns. This technology is currently being used in the Congress campaign by D.K Shiva Kumar for the ongoing Karnataka elections. It is providing an immersive and interactive way for communicating the candidates' messages.

"Experience reality in a new way with AR (Augmented Reality)", D K Shiva Kumar, Karnataka Congress President, virtually present with Mr. K Shiva Kumar Founder, Chairman & MD along with his 4Point2 Technologies team.

One of the features of this technology is the life-like holographic speech, which allows D. K. Shiva Kumar to speak to IT professionals & other corporate sectors at their offices or visit their apartment flats for door-to-door campaigns. In this way it is easy to break the barriers of traditional campaigning methods where these sectors where not touched upon due to its accessibility. For the first time, D.K. Shivakumar and other Congress candidates will reach out to these segments in their offices and homes.

This technology can be used by all 224 constituency candidates, supporters, and followers.

The technology also includes a feature where the Congress Guarantee Card given to households by the congress party can be scanned. Through the AR Technology, Mr. D.K. Shivakumar appears to talk about the Congress guarantee card benefits, providing links for voters to register for each of those benefits. This feature is designed to provide voters with a comprehensive understanding of Congress's vision for Karnataka and its promises to voters.

In addition to these features, voters can take photos with D.K. Shivakumar and share them on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, with the campaign hashtags and messages. To know more about our App visit: nammacongress.com

"The Bengaluru based 4point2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technologies. With this innovative technology, Congress has been able to engage voters in an unprecedented manner," according to Mr. K. Shiva Kumar, Founder, Chairman & MD of the company.

About 4POINT2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

4POINT2 Technologies empowers clients to create engaging, interactive, and immersive content experiences with their customers. As the go-to interface on mobile screens, 4Point2 lets customers see products in a whole new dimension. A leader in innovation, service, and consultation, the organization, stands tall with a cumulative leadership experience of 80+ years. 4point2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has been a trailblazer in technology developing customized applications, custom publishing, and digital space since 2010. Website: www.4point2tech.com

