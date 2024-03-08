The FEF India Fashion Awards 'Fashion for Good' theme discussed fashion throughout insightful panels

MUMBAI, India , March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 4th edition of the PEPSI presents FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION, was inaugurated on March 7th, 2024, by Mr. Sa'ad Al Qaddumi, President, World Crafts Council-International, Dr. Darlie Koshy, Ex. Chairperson NIFT, Creator, NDP, Fashion Designer, Celeb Stylist, Entrepreneur, Mr. Sanjay Nigam, Founder, FEF India Fashion Awards, Mr. Vinod Dugar, Co-promoter of RDB Group, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Malawi, and Ms. Neeva Jain, Chief Public Relations Officer, FEF IFA.

4th FEF India Fashion Awards x WION Addressed Sustainability Through The Lens Of Fashion

The first day of the two-day event held at St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai, saw a congregation of industry stalwarts coming together and having insightful conversations. Celebrities who added style and glamour to the 'Fashion for Good' sessions on the inaugural day were, Tamannaah Bhatia, Actor, and Masaba Gupta, Fashion Designer and Actor.

The event included a variety of sessions and panel discussions centered around the theme of 'Fashion for Good' and its implications for the fashion industry. The agenda was both insightful and thought-provoking, covering topics that decoded the role of fashion in films and beyond.

Vaghish Pathak, Chairman, FEF India Fashion Awards, said, "Fashion for good is not just a trend, but a conscious commitment to weave sustainability into the fabric of style. Fashion must echo the need for choices that are responsible, improving the lives of small artisans and craftsmen who play a very important role in keeping our heritage alive."

Talking about the 4th edition of the event, Sanjay Nigam, Founder of FEF India Fashion Awards, said, "We are delighted that distinguished guests and speakers shared their thoughts about sustainability and fashion at the 4th edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards. Our theme, 'Fashion for Good,' is more than just a slogan; it represents a commitment to promoting sustainable fashion. We hope to spark transformative change in the industry through the thought-provoking conversations that took place today. Insights from today's conversations will help pave a future in which fashion not only dazzles but also respects the environment and preserves our rich heritage."

Sa'ad Al-Qaddumi, President, World Crafts Council, said, "Following the impactful discussions at the FEF India Fashion Awards, it is evident that the industry is ready for a sustainable and culturally enriching shift. The 'Celebrating WCC: Contributions towards Sustainability' panel showcased our united dedication to responsible fashion. Reflecting on these exchanges, I believe the momentum built will drive us towards a future where fashion becomes a positive force for both the planet and preservation of culture and heritage."

Dr. Darlie Koshy, Design Management Strategist, Educationist, and Author, said, "The panel discussion has opened up new dimensions which will help to innovate a sustainable future for the fashion ecosystem from production to consumption and beyond."

While talking about the importance of fashion, Actor Tamannaah Bhatia mentioned, "In the past there was more individuality. Today, you try to find yourself through fashion, which is what happened to me. I am now able to make choices and not be apologetic about it."

Throwing light on the sustainable practices followed in her brand, Fashion Designer and Actor, Masaba Gupta, said, "As a brand we make small changes everyday to make ourselves sustainable. All the waste fabric that remains, we started making scarves, masks and scrunchies. We have put a strong system in place to recycle."

The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund panel, emphasised on the need for a collaborative fashion ecosystem, inviting fashion entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas and grab the opportunity to transform dreams into reality. FEF yet again showcased its commitment to shaping the future of fashion entrepreneurship, bridging the gap between an aspirant and a visionary.

About the FEF India Fashion Awards:

FEF India Fashion Awards is Asia's prestigious platform that aims to recognize, salute and showcase the creativity and innovation of Indian fashion members to a global audience. The organization celebrates and honors fashion designers, models, photographers, artisans, and every other tier of individuals whose outstanding contribution is taking the Indian fashion industry to greater heights. FEF IFA endeavors to support Indian fashion, showcasing the creativity and exemplary work of the industry members and recognizing the excellence displayed by them.

