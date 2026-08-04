50,000 Students to Participate in Season 2 of the Franklin Templeton National Mutual Fund Olympiad 2026

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FinX, India's leading platform for BFSI learning and certification programmes, has announced the launch of the Franklin Templeton National Mutual Fund Olympiad (FTNMFO) 2026, a nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening financial literacy and investment awareness among students. Undergraduate and postgraduate students across academic disciplines are invited to participate, with the Olympiad expected to engage over 50,000 students from more than 1,000 colleges across India. Groww, India's leading investment platform, has been onboarded as the education partner while the programme is also supported by the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC).

India's financial literacy landscape has evolved significantly over the last decade, and the participation from youth has been remarkable. In fact, SEBI's Investor Survey 2025 found that 66% of Gen Zs were aware of at least one market-linked investment product, signalling a growing interest in investing among young Indians. The Olympiad seeks to build on this foundation by helping young learners with a real-world experience to understand, access and engage with investment products such as mutual funds, ETFs, PMS, AIFs and SIFs, enabling them to participate more confidently in India's expanding investment ecosystem.

Speaking on the launch, Avinash Satwalekar, President, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt., said, "The enthusiastic response to the inaugural Franklin Templeton National Mutual Fund Olympiad reaffirmed the growing interest among young Indians to build practical financial knowledge beyond the classroom. At Franklin Templeton, we believe financial literacy is an essential life skill, and initiatives like the Olympiad help equip students with the confidence to make informed financial decisions while improving their understanding of the evolving investment landscape. As we launch Season 2, we look forward to reaching many more students and continuing to promote investment awareness and financial capability across the country."

Himanshu Vyapak, MD & CEO, FinX, said, "The Franklin Templeton National Mutual Fund Olympiad has evolved into a unique platform that brings together academia and industry to make financial education more engaging, accessible and relevant for students. The response to the first edition demonstrated a strong appetite among young learners to understand investing and personal finance in a practical manner. With Season 2, we aim to significantly expand our reach, deepen engagement across campuses and continue building a financially aware generation that is better prepared for the opportunities and responsibilities of India's evolving financial ecosystem. This programme is also supported by the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC)."

Harsh Jain, Co-founder & COO, Groww, said, "Despite all the growth, very few Indians invest in mutual funds today. Most people haven't even taken the first step. What we have realised over the years is that access is no longer the problem - understanding is. The best time to build that understanding is when someone is still a student, before they invest their first rupee. If young people learn how markets and mutual funds actually work early on, they carry those habits for life. That is why as part of our larger commitment to investor education, we are supporting this Olympiad, which takes this learning to college campuses across the country."

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, which attracted more than 10,000 students from over 400 colleges, the 2026 edition aims to significantly expand its reach and impact. Within a structured, multi-level competition, participants will be assessed on their understanding of mutual funds, investment fundamentals, financial planning, market concepts and long-term wealth creation. Registrations are now open through the official Olympiad platform, while participating colleges can enrol at no cost.

Through the Olympiad, Franklin Templeton, FinX and Groww seek to strengthen financial literacy among young Indians by bringing together academic institutions and industry expertise.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton is a global investment management organization with over 75 years of experience helping individual and institutional investors achieve their financial goals. Operating in more than 30 countries with offices across over 80 financial centres, the firm offers expertise across equity, fixed income, alternatives, multi-asset and customized investment solutions. In India, Franklin Templeton has been serving investors for more than 30 years, providing a broad range of mutual fund solutions while remaining committed to investor education, financial literacy and long-term wealth creation. The firm combines global investment capabilities with local market insights to help investors navigate evolving financial markets and pursue their long-term investment objectives.

About FinX

FinX is a leading financial education, skilling and employability platform dedicated to developing industry-ready talent for the BFSI sector. Through its career-focused certifications, industry-integrated learning programmes, national competitions and institutional partnerships, FinX equips students and young professionals with practical knowledge across banking, financial markets, wealth management, mutual funds and allied financial services. By bridging the gap between academia and industry, FinX works closely with educational institutions and leading financial organisations to promote financial literacy, enhance employability and build a future-ready workforce for India's evolving financial ecosystem.

About Groww

Groww is India's largest investment platform by active users. Founded in 2016, Groww's mission is to make financial services simple, accessible and transparent for every Indian. Through its platform, customers can access a wide range of financial products including stocks, MTF, wealth advisory, mutual funds, ETFs, IPOs, commodities, derivatives, bonds, among others. With a strong focus on user experience, technology and investor education, Groww is helping build greater participation in India's financial markets and empowering individuals to take charge of their financial futures.

About BFSI Sector Skill Council of India

Established in 2011 under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC) is responsible for skill development in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance sector. Working in collaboration with the RBI, IRDAI, SEBI, PFRDA, leading banks, insurance companies and financial institutions, the Council designs industry-led qualifications and certification programs to enhance employability and productivity. BFSI SSC actively supports national skilling initiatives to build a future-ready workforce and strengthen India's financial ecosystem.