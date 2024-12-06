52 years of F&B Sector Leadership of Sunil Kapur and TFS

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K Hospitality Corp, a leading name in India's hospitality and culinary landscape celebrates its 52nd year of operations. The business that was founded by JK Kapur, Sunil Kapur's father, with limited resources but unlimited ambition. It started with modest roots in 1972 and has grown into a network of diversified food service businesses, including but not limited to restaurants, QSRs, travel QSR, banquets, catering, and corporate food services under the visionary leadership of the three generations of the Kapur Family.

Mr. Sunil Kapur

Guided by a commitment to quality and innovation, the brand he founded, Copper Chimney, steadily expanded, earning the trust and loyalty of patrons across India. The group then evolved and grew, under the leadership of Sunil Kapur, to TFS, Copper Chimney, Blue Sea, and a host of other businesses. The group entered the travel food sector, with Sunil Kapur's TFS launch, which grew over the years to scale nationally.

Today, K Hospitality encompasses a diverse portfolio of iconic brands such as Copper Chimney, Bombay Brasserie, JOSHH, Nando's (a joint venture with Nando's), Araya Bagh New Delhi, Blue Sea Catering, LifeCo Corporate Food Services, TFS, amongst others. The group has already established its presence in major metropolitan cities including tier 1 and tier 2 cities and new international destinations across South-East Asia, the UK and the Middle East.

In its 52nd year, the legacy continues as Sunil Kapur's sons, Karan Sunil Kapur and Varun Sunil Kapur, both who took over the mantle of the business in 2017-18, have taken K Hospitality to new heights. The company has already laid the groundwork for significant growth, further strengthening its position as a leader in the hospitality industry. The group is exploring new brands, including in the Asian and the QSR sector, and is planning an aggressive rollout of the group over the coming decade.

K Hospitality marked its 52nd anniversary by hosting its 'Chefs For Good' event, whereby chefs from across K Hospitality got together to create recipes that were not only nutritious and budget-friendly but also quick and easy to prepare - empowering local and underserved communities to embrace healthier eating habits, and tackle iron deficiency through the power of food. As K Hospitality embarks on a new journey ahead, it remains committed to innovation, sustainability, and furthering its vision to create memories and inspire happiness through food for millions of customers and thousands of employees of the group.

About K Hospitality:

Founded in 1972, K Hospitality Corp is India's largest privately held F&B company, with 500+ outlets and 10000+ employees across multiple business verticals in the Food and Beverage sector in India and overseas. Building on a vision of creating memories and inspiring happiness through food, the group is a market leader in its operations spread across QSR, restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, banquets, outdoor catering, corporate food services, and travel F&B. Some of its acclaimed and award-winning brands include TFS, Copper Chimney, Joshh, Bombay Brasserie, The Irish House, Nando's, Araya Bagh New Delhi, Blue Sea Banquets & Catering, Idli.com, Cafeccino, amongst others.

Website: www.k-hospitality.com

