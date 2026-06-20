5paisa Capital Launches AlgoSpace: Algo Trading for Everyone, Made Simple and Accessible

MUMBAI, India, June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5paisa Capital Ltd., one of India's leading digital brokers, today announced the launch of AlgoSpace at its Algo Convention event at the Bombay Stock Exchange. AlgoSpace is a new algorithmic trading platform designed to make algo trading accessible to every retail trader.

5paisa Launches AlgoSpace at an event in Bombay Stock Exchange

A product that is meant to make "Algo Trading for Everyone," AlgoSpace enables users to browse, select, and deploy curated trading strategies - without the need for coding, technical infrastructure, or complex configurations. The platform brings together simplicity, speed, and intelligent automation to help traders participate in algo-driven trading with ease.

Solving for Simplicity in Algo Trading

While algorithmic trading has long been associated with institutions and technically advanced traders, retail participation has often been limited by complexity and high entry barriers. AlgoSpace by 5paisa bridges this gap by offering a curated selection of battle-tested strategies, allowing traders to focus on strategy selection rather than technical implementation.

With instant deployment and seamless integration into the 5paisa trading ecosystem, AlgoSpace by 5paisa removes friction at every step - making algo trading intuitive, efficient, and accessible.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Seth, MD & CEO, 5paisa Capital, said:

"At 5paisa, our focus has always been on simplifying advanced trading tools for retail India. With AlgoSpace, we are making algo trading accessible to everyone. Traders can now access curated strategies and deploy them seamlessly at no extra cost."

Key Highlights of AlgoSpace

Strategy Deployment: Browse a curated marketplace of trading strategies and deploy then seamlessly.

Browse a curated marketplace of trading strategies and deploy then seamlessly. Battle-Tested Algos: Pre-built strategies for Indian market conditions and diverse styles.

Pre-built strategies for Indian market conditions and diverse styles. No Coding Required: No programming, scripting, or technical setup - simply select and deploy.

No programming, scripting, or technical setup - simply select and deploy. Zero Platform Fees: Trade using AlgoSpace with no additional platform charges or commissions.

Trade using AlgoSpace with no additional platform charges or commissions. Seamless Execution: Fully integrated with the 5paisa ecosystem for real-time order execution and monitoring.

Fully integrated with the 5paisa ecosystem for real-time order execution and monitoring. Insights & Controls: Backtesting, performance analytics, and complete visibility into positions and capital usage.

AlgoSpace by 5paisa represents a shift in how retail traders can engage with algorithmic strategies, moving away from complexity towards clarity, control, and intelligent automation. By combining curated strategies with instant execution and a no-code experience, 5paisa continues its mission to democratise advanced trading tools and make professional-grade capabilities available to every trader.

About 5paisa Capital

5paisa Capital Ltd. is one of India's leading digital-first brokers, offering cost-effective and technology-driven financial services to retail investors. With a mission to democratise investing, 5paisa continues to innovate at the intersection of finance and technology, delivering seamless trading and investing solutions to millions across the country.

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