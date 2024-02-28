6D Technologies Transforms Enterprise IoT Business for Vodafone Idea Ltd., with 'Infinity' -- its Enterprise IoT Solution

BARCELONA, Spain and BENGALURU, India, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 6D Technologies, a global leader in digital transformation solutions for telecommunications and enterprises, is proud to successfully deliver its 'Infinity' Connectivity Management and Device Management Platform for Vodafone Idea (Vi). The platform provides Vi's enterprise customers with a superior digital experience, real-time visibility and end-to-end management capabilities for multiple IoT services in India.

Abhilash Sadanandan (left), Co-founder and CEO of 6D Technologies, and Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea, join hands, in collaboration as Vodafone Idea partners with 6D Technologies

As telcos worldwide continue to reinvent with enterprise offerings to drive innovation, the demand for robust connectivity, device management and middleware solutions has never been greater. Through this collaboration, Vodafone Idea leverages 6D Technologies' expertise to launch the 'Vi IoT Smart Central platform', powered by 6D's 'Infinity', a futuristic platform that enables seamless integration and management of IoT devices, empowering enterprises to accelerate the rollout of their specialized IoT vertical applications across industries like automobiles, banking, and utilities. It is a single solution for managing all aspects of IoT businesses, right from onboarding enterprises, enabling different IoT products, self-care digital experience, real-time visibility of IoT devices, SIM lifecycle management up to end-customer real-time charging, billing and invoicing. It also enables in-built flexible product configuration to provide different IoT offers to customers and full control to business teams, to take care of end-to-end service management and order management.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "6D Technologies has been instrumental in delivering a future-proof solution to enhance the Vi technology ecosystem with the 'IoT Smart Central' platform for scalability and agility. The platform provides out-of-the-box functionalities to enable the Vi network and the IT team to seamlessly support various customers, provide superior turnaround time and better SLAs, while supporting the business team to monetize these innovative features and will truly be a real game changer for Vi enterprise customers."

Abhilash Sadanandan, Co-founder and CEO of 6D Technologies, stated, "We are committed to empowering telcos and enterprises with future-driven technologies and solutions that drive tangible business outcomes. The platform not only offers localized flavors and adapts to fulfil market needs but also ensures compliance with standard specifications from 3GPP, GSMA and TM Forum. Our collaboration with Vodafone Idea represents a significant milestone in our journey to deliver innovative IoT connectivity and device management platforms that enable enterprises to thrive in the digital era."

In addition to connectivity management, 'Infinity' is an integrated platform offering enterprises 360-degree visibility and cost monetization. 6D Technologies has designed and implemented Vi's transformation approach for their IoT Enterprise Business Solutions, to support market leadership, improve customer experience and business revenue upliftment by leveraging future-driven technologies. As a result of this collaboration, Vi has achieved greater autonomy in managing its operations, enabling the company to deliver exceptional service and maintain competitiveness in the telecommunications industry.

About Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Vodafone Idea is a leading all-India integrated mobile operator, serving more than 220 million customers with a comprehensive range of services, including mobility & enterprise, including Innovative IoT solutions. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Vi continues to lead the way in driving the evolution of telecommunications technology.

About 6D Technologies

6D Technologies is a technology-driven organization that delivers innovative solutions for telecom and enterprises and supports their digital transformation initiatives. With a focus on innovation and cutting-edge technologies, 6D Technologies empowers businesses to enhance operational efficiency, drive customer engagement, and unlock new revenue streams. Leveraging its expertise in AI/ML, IoT and M2M, and cloud-native solutions, 6D Technologies delivers tailored solutions that enable enterprises and CSPs to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape with confidence. For more information, visit www.6dtechnologies.com/.

