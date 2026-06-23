7 Chandigarh University Students Win Prestigious IndiaAI Fellowship Awarded by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology

Chandigarh University Students Set to Develop AI Solutions for Traffic, Education & Emergency Response

CHANDIGARH, India, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating academic excellence and a strong interest in AI-related domains, seven students of Computer Science Engineering (CSE) at Chandigarh University have received the prestigious IndiaAI Fellowship of Rs. 1 lakh each for their innovative projects exploring the use of AI and ML applications in the fields of education, disaster response, traffic management, Deep Learning-Based Real-Time Traffic Violation Detection, emergency support, Geospatial Intelligence, RolePlaying Games, and Deep Neural Network for Real-Time Yoga Pose Correction, showcasing AI's transformative potential in addressing real-world challenges.

Students of Chandigarh University who earned IndiaAI Fellowship under MeitY for AI-Driven Research on Real-World Challenges

The recipients of the prestigious IndiaAI Fellowship for 2025-26 from Chandigarh University include five students of B Tech (AI & ML) - Shreyam Sinha, Harpreet Singh, Ashirvad Satyendra Singh, Kriti Upadhyay and Muskan. The IndiaAI Fellowship was also awarded to two other CSE students - Saurav Yadav, a student of B Tech in Computer Science and Business Systems (CSBS), and Shubham Bajaj, a student of B Tech (Gaming and Graphics) at Chandigarh University.

Congratulating Chandigarh University students for receiving the IndiaAI Fellowship for working in AIML and allied domains, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, "Under the IndiaAI Mission, the IndiaAI Fellowship aims to bridge the gap between theory and practical application to ensure a skilled AI workforce by empowering students pursuing AIML or allied projects at India's top academic institutions. The selection of seven Chandigarh University students for this prestigious fellowship reflects the robust research ecosystem at Chandigarh University for nurturing next-generation leaders in emerging domains with its research-intensive, innovation-driven and unique experiential learning model. The innovative projects of these CU students across diverse themes showcases AI's transformative potential in addressing real-world challenges."

"Chandigarh University's research and innovation-oriented academia can be gauged from the fact that CU has more than 25,000 research publications to its credit. Chandigarh University's students and faculty members have filed more than 6,000 patents out of which 5800 patents have been published and 260 patents have been granted. Chandigarh University has 56 government funded research projects and 12 research projects involving international collaboration. Chandigarh University Technology Business Incubator (CU-TBI) has launched more than 250 student Start-Ups successfully. To arm its students with research-intensive learning, CU allocates an annual budget of Rs. 15 crore every year. CU provides an environment conducive to innovation and discovery, with as many as 30 Industry-sponsored Advanced Research Labs and 32 Centers of Excellence (COEs) established by leading multinational corporations such as Microsoft, Cisco, Hyundai, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini and IBM among others. Apart from this, CU also houses 60 research centers," he added.

Sandhu said that Kriti Upadhyay, a student of CSE (AIML), earned the fellowship for her research project titled 'Emotionally Aware Virtual Teaching Assistant using Facial and Voice data', which is being carried out under the supervision of Prof. (Dr.) Veeramanickam MRM. He said the primary objective of this project is to develop an Emotion-Aware Virtual Teaching Assistant that enhances online learning by integrating emotional intelligence and adaptive teaching strategies.

Harpreet Singh, a student of CSE (AIML), bagged the fellowship for his research project titled 'Deep Learning-Based Real-Time Traffic Violation Detection in CCTV Surveillance Systems', which is being carried out under the supervision of Prof. (Dr.) Raghav Mehra. This project proposes an AI-based real-time traffic monitoring system using computer vision to detect multiple violations from CCTV feeds.

Shreyam Sinha, a student of CSE (AIML), secured the fellowship for his research project titled 'Explainable Graph Neural Networks for Interpretable Yoga Pose Correction Using Skeleton-Based Representation', which is being carried out under the supervision of Prof. (Dr.) Raghav Mehra. This project, 'Explainable Graph Neural Networks (XGNN) for Real-Time Yoga Pose Correction', aims to develop an intelligent and transparent AI system that analyzes human posture during yoga and provides real-time corrective feedback.

Ashirvad Satyendra Singh, a student of CSE (AIML), secured the fellowship for his research project titled 'Autonomous Emergency Geospatial Intelligence System', which is being carried out under the supervision of Prof. (Dr.) Madan Lal Saini. This project AEGIS (Autonomous Emergency Geo-Intelligence System) aims to develop an intelligent emergency-response assistant that interprets human commands such as "A wildfire has started – plan an evacuation" and generates strategic responses using interactive maps.

Muskan, a student of CSE (AIML), earned the fellowship for her research project titled 'AI-TraVis: Intelligent Traffic Violation Detection and Explanation System', which is being carried out under the supervision of Assistant Professor, Dr. Preeti Khera. AI-TraVis proposes an AI-based automated traffic monitoring system using Computer Vision to detect violations such as helmet non-compliance, lane indiscipline, and signal jumping from traffic videos.

Saurav Yadav, a student of B Tech Computer Science and Business Systems (CSBS), secured the fellowship for his research project titled 'Autonomous DNN Repair: A Unified Framework Integrating Gradient Anomaly Detection and LoRA based Fine-Tuning', which is being carried under the supervision of Prof. (Dr.) Veeramanickam MRM and Assistant Professor Anil Manohar Dogra. This project aims to develop the Unified Automated Repair Framework (UARF) as an automated system that detects and repairs faults in deep neural networks with minimal compute and no manual intervention.

Shubham Bajaj, a student of B Tech (Gaming and Graphics) at Chandigarh University, earned the fellowship for his research project titled 'AI Driven Dynamic Dialogue System for RolePlaying Games RPGs', which is being carried under the supervision of Assistant Professor, Yogiraj Bhale. The purpose of this project is to develop an AI-powered dynamic dialogue system for RPGs that generates realistic, context-aware, and adaptive conversations between players and NPCs, replacing traditional static dialogue tree.

Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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