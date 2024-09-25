80 Divyangjan got Artificial Limbs fitted during a camp organized by Indian Minorities Foundation at Mumbai

No PM in India understood aspirations of Divyangjan as has been done by PM Modi: say Divyangjan in Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of a fortnight-long Sewa Pakhwada, Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) along with Rotary Club organized a free 'Artificial Limb Fitting Camp' here in Mumbai on Tuesday. During the camp, doctors, along with assisting staff, examined and fitted artificial limbs (prosthetics) on as many as 80 specially abled persons and consultations on follow-up support for proper use of prosthetics were also provided during the camp. Volunteers from Chandigarh University helped the beneficiaries during the camp. The IMF Convenor, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), and Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu along with Indian actress Pankhuri Gidwani and Noted Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari, were also present at the camp.

Bollywood Singer Ankit Tiwari and Femina Miss India Pankhuri Gidwani along with Beneficiaries of Artificial Limbs during the Fitting Camp organized by Indian Minorities Foundation at Mumbai.

Other dignitaries who were present at Club Mumbai, N B Vyas, Centre Head, Shree Bhagwaan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Parel Mumbai, Rtn. S P Ojha, President, Rotary Club Chandigarh Central, Rtn. R S Cheema, Project Chairman, Rotary Club Chandigarh Central, among other dignitaries participated in the event. The organizers said that this camp is aimed at providing essential support for individuals with physical disabilities, helping them lead more independent and fulfilling lives.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Chancellor Chandigarh University and Founder of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF), Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "No other Prime Minister in the entire history of Independent India, understood the aspirations of Divyangjan as has been done by PM Modi in the last 10 years alone. PM Modi has taken unparallel initiatives for the welfare of Divyangjan, he has been working to build an accessible India for specially abled persons."

"Empowered under the Modi government, Divyang not only hoisted tricolor proudly in Paralympic Games but won a record 29 medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Owing to the relentless efforts of PM Modi, the disability of Divyangjans has been transformed into opportunities in the last 10 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's first high-tech sports training centre for Divyangjan in MP."

Ankit Tiwari, a popular Bollywood singer said, "Modi Ji has been working on a large scale to empower the Divyangjans of the country with his unparallel schemes and initiatives, he has created a lot of opportunities for them. Now there is no need to hide your disease as used to be done earlier. PM Modi opens doors to new opportunities for the divyangjans today. Earlier, around 10 to 15 years ago, there were barely any opportunities for the divyangs, but Modi Ji has ensured their empowerment through various schemes, and things they can achieve now was not possible earlier."

Divangjan who benefitted from the IMF organized free 'Artificial Limb Fitting Camp' shared their stories:

"After getting free artificial foot fitted, my life will be sorted again," says Mansoor Alam, a resident of Bihar, who lost his feet in a road accident 11 years ago.

Mansoor Alam, a resident of Bihar, who lost his feet in a road accident 11 years ago said, "I lost one of my feet in a road accident and face a lot of difficulty in moving around in public places or at my home. Buying artificial limb from market is an expensive affair which I could not afford but when I got to know about the artificial limb distribution-cum-fitting camp, I reached here today. I am extremely grateful to the Indian Minorities Foundation for organizing this free artificial limb distribution camp as I will get a lot of relief after getting artificial feet fitted free of cost at the camp. My life will be sorted again. The Modi government has done a lot of work for the empowerment of Divyangjan in the last 10 years."

"My treatment was done free of cost, want to thank Modi government," says Tev Ali Muidul, a polio patient.

Tev Ali Muidul, a polio patient who came for his treatment at the camp said, "I would like to thank PM Modi for introducing initiatives aimed at empowering the disabled persons in the country. I never thought that my treatment would be done free of cost here. I used to work as a clerk and because of my illness I was asked to leave the job. Following which the financial condition of my family had gone from bad to worse. But today, due to the PM Modi's scheme, I am not only getting Rs 1000 compensation but also my treatment was done free of cost."

"I am very grateful to PM Modi for his efforts to empower Divangjans," says Mary Anthony, leprosy patient.

William Anthony Keeney, a Mumbai resident, said, "I have come here today to the IMF organized camp with my sister Mary Anthony. My elder sister has been suffering from leprosy since childhood. Due to this, she developed cancer in her leg. Latre, her leg had to be amputated. Our family takes care of her. We came to know that here prosthetic limbs are being provided to handicapped persons free of cost in the camp organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation. That is why he has come here to get a prosthetic leg fitted for his sister.

"I pray that PM Modi continue to empower disabled persons successfully in future as well," says Zahira, mother of a child suffering from mental impairment.

While praying for PM Modi, Zahira, who had come with her mentally ill child said, "I had to take a loan to take care of my child but for a long time despite moving from one hospital to another he was not getting cured completely. Today I have come to this camp with the hope that he will be treated here. I want to thank PM Modi from the bottom of my heart for introducing such initiatives where free of cost treatment is provided to needy people. I pray that PM Modi continue to work successfully for the empowerment of disabled persons in future as well."

