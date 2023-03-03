NEW DELHI, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global luxury lifestyle brand Kohler recently celebrated its 150th year anniversary at the most coveted design event of the country, India Design 2023 attended by some of the leading architects and designers. Besides showcasing its heritage, Kohler also launched a futuristic product named Sveda which will elevate the daily skincare experience of a modern woman.

A Bold Journey of Colour, Design & Innovation: KOHLER celebrates its 150th anniversary at India Design Week 2023

To commemorate its heritage, Kohler put up a unique installation at pre-symposium area to display six heritage colours dating back from 1927 to 1973. These colours were received with great acclaim when they were launched and have laid the foundation for the bold look of Kohler globally.

In the last few years, colour has acted as a catalyst for change not only in the fashion, styling & décor industry but also in ensuring mental wellbeing & in expressing one's individual personality. Kohler India has introduced the concept of India inspired colours to complement the globally trending finishes in the last few years and has emerged as a leader in this space.

Carrying forward the legacy of innovation, the brand launched the first ever steam basin – Sveda, at India Design Exhibit Area. The Sveda basin helps incorporate steaming in everyday skincare routine to improve skin health by deep cleansing pores, removing toxins and improving blood circulation. With the launch of this product, the brand aims to turn bathrooms into a wellness zone to reaffirm the notion of self-care as a necessity. To create an immersive experience, the brand designed an experiential zone where visitors could not only see but also experience the product in action. Year after year with many such initiatives, Kohler continues to lead the way in design and technology when it comes to bath space.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Salil Sadanandan, President, Kohler K&B India, Middle East, and Sub-Saharan Africa said, "Kohler is proud to celebrate its 150th anniversary at India Design, surrounded by some of the most influential architects and designers in the country. Kohler's bold approach towards colours has been greatly appreciated with multiple requests to re-launch some of these heritage colours.

Carrying forward the legacy of innovation, Sveda is an industry first product that will revolutionize the skincare routine of a woman. People were thrilled to experience the product at the Kohler booth, making the launch much more memorable."

About India Design: ID 2023 brought together 135 exhibitors under one field with a top-notch line-up of some of the most well-known Indian & international icons to explore newer design ideas, decipher design inventions, and engage in well-rounded architectural talks.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation, and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015362/KOHLER_Six_Heritage_Colors.jpg

SOURCE Kohler India