A Brave, New, Virtual World: SHL Introduces RemoteWorkQ

SHL creates its most revolutionary offering since the OPQ: A science-backed assessment to enable and develop remote workforces

MINNEAPOLIS, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL, the market leader in psychometric talent solutions and the world's largest private employer of occupational psychologists, announced today the RemoteWorkQ, the first assessment designed to help companies and their employees adapt to a new, and likely permanent, reality where work outside the office is the new normal.

"Mass remote working is likely to continue for months – if not longer. SHL has invested heavily in technology to enable this transformation," said Andy Bradshaw, SHL CEO. "Companies that succeed in making this transition will excel. The others risk being left behind."

SHL's RemoteWorkQ was designed using the same scientific approach as its ground-breaking Occupational Personality Questionnaire (OPQ), giving leaders and managers the means to gain analytical insights into the preparedness of their employees to work remotely – identifying strengths and areas for development and support.

Like its recently unveiled Virtual Solutions Suite, the RemoteWorkQ will be accessible via subscription to SHL's TalentCentral platform.

The RemoteWorkQ will also be available to candidates seeking employment, and SHL is prepared for more than 50 million assessments to be taken in the first six months after its launch.

"This is the result of listening to our customers and understanding their needs," said Arthur Rassias, Chief Revenue Officer. "SHL invented workplace psychometric analytics and we're changing the landscape again."

Decades ago, SHL introduced the most powerful and scientifically valid predictor of workforce performance – the OPQ. Taken by millions in more than 150 countries and creating over 45 billion data points for benchmarking capabilities, the OPQ enables thousands of businesses to gain valuable insights into their workforces.

SHL's RemoteWorkQ will be available later this week. Learn more here.

About SHL

SHL exists to help you win. At a time of unprecedented change, we provide deep people insights to predict and drive performance.

Our world-class talent solutions empower leaders and their teams to make unbiased decisions throughout the employee journey. With 40+ years of talent expertise, cutting-edge assessment science and more than 45 billion data points, we have an unparalleled view of the workforce. SHL partners with organizations of all sizes – from start-ups to multinational firms – worldwide to deliver proven business results from people investments. www.shl.com

