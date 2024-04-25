MUMBAI, India, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Group Holding India, the world's leading Human capital solutions and services provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Amaha, a pioneering provider of mental health services. This collaboration aims to enhance workplace wellness and elevate employee satisfaction across GI Group Holding's operations in India.

A Commitment to Well-being: GI Group Holding India enters into a strategic partnership with Amaha

Acknowledging the essential role of mental well-being in workplace success and employee retention, GI Group Holding India has teamed up with Amaha to implement a comprehensive suite of mental well-being services through Amaha's Employee Well-being Programme . The Programme is designed to address current workplace challenges through a range of services, including but not limited to mental health workshops, surveys, individual therapy and psychiatry interventions, stress management techniques, and an online self-care app with access to 600+ tools and resources.

In an era where mental health is often stigmatised, it is crucial to provide support and resources that encourage our employees to prioritise their psychological well-being. The access to a dedicated Employer Dashboard will provide GI Group Holding India with anonymised real-time insights and trends about the team's mental health. These insights will assist GI Group Holding in developing tailored interventions to support their employees effectively.

Upasana Raina, Director of HR & Marketing at GI Group Holding India, added, "Prioritising overall well-being, especially mental health is vital amid associated stigmas. Our partnership with Amaha aims to promote and support employees in prioritising their mental well-being."

Dr. Amit Malik, CEO and Founder of Amaha, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We're excited to collaborate with GI Group Holding to support their mission of promoting mental well-being among their employees. Through this partnership, we will support GI Group Holding's commitment to nurturing a supportive workplace environment and prioritising mental health. Our programme will equip their employees with the tools they need to navigate professional & personal challenges."

This partnership highlights the importance of mental well-being in the workplace and both organisations' commitment to fostering an environment where employees can thrive professionally and personally. At GI Group Holding, we are looking forward to a fruitful partnership with Amaha, as we continue to support and enhance the lives of our employees around the world.

About Amaha:

Amaha (formerly named InnerHour), is a mental health organisation founded by Dr. Amit Malik, a renowned psychiatrist and healthcare entrepreneur, and joined by social entrepreneur Ms. Neha Kirpal as co-founder in 2019.

The organisation has built a mental health ecosystem that provides treatment and care plans for a range of mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD, OCD, schizophrenia, and addictions. Amaha has an in-house expert team of 150+ psychiatrists and therapists and provides therapy sessions, psychiatric care, digital self-care tools, psychometric assessments, as well as community peer support. Over the last few years, they have delivered over 1,00,000+ therapy and psychiatry sessions in 15+ languages across 600+ Indian cities and the self-help app has touched 5 million lives.

Furthermore, Amaha offers customised employee well-being programmes for workplaces and colleges that today support over 700,000 individuals across the country.

In 2022, with a vision to provide care across the lifespan and to support quality mental health care for families, institutions and communities, Amaha acquired and partnered with the reputed Delhi NCR-based Child and Adolescent Mental Health Institute, Children First, which has been providing support to more than 12,000+ families since its inception in 2008.

About GI Group Holding:

GI Group Holding are amongst the world's leading companies providing services for the evolution of the Labour Market, by creating sustainable social and economic value, building an enjoyable work environment and changing people's lives. With our ecosystem of HR Solutions and Staffing at its core, we foster a more sustainable and enjoyable Labour Market, while making a positive, life-changing impact on our Employees, Labour Market, Companies and Society.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397494/Amaha_Gi_Group.jpg