A Doctor from Visakhapatnam Wins ₹50 Lakhs in Junglee Rummy's RPL 8 Tournament

The 45-day online rummy cash tournament was a carnival for rummy enthusiasts, which culminated with Dr. Ramesh Bonugu from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, winning a huge cash prize of 50 lakh rupees. Dr. Ramesh outsmarted everyone and was crowned as the most-skilled rummy player of the RPL 8, in which lakhs of players participated.

Junglee Rummy organized 6 weekly finales to give players a chance to win up to ₹30,000 as a bonus every week. The grand finale of the RPL 8 had 354 players compete for the prize money of ₹1.41 crores. The top three winners also include Srinivasarao Drakhsharam from Vetapalem, Andhra Pradesh, and Karthikeyan from Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu, who won ₹16.9 lakhs and ₹9 lakhs, respectively.

Online Rummy: An Expert Player's Perspective

Winning ₹50 lakh and becoming the winner was a euphoric moment for Dr. Ramesh. He has been associated with Junglee Rummy for the last 3-4 years, but before winning the tournament, he never thought that he could win such a huge cash prize. But winning the first prize in the tournament has taken his confidence to a new level.

Dr. Ramesh also commented on the rapid growth of Junglee Rummy as an online rummy platform and appreciated Junglee Rummy for organizing such a big tournament even during these difficult times and holding all the qualifiers and finales flawlessly and on time. He added, "Junglee Rummy has evolved much faster than other rummy sites. I am sure that anyone with good rummy skills can win big on Junglee Rummy. Every game and tournament on Junglee Rummy is absolutely fair, and all the players have an equal opportunity to win."

Ramesh's achievement has again validated that rummy is a game of skill and one's success in the game depends on one's skills.

A Glorious History of the Rummy Premier League

Junglee Rummy, which has over 10 million registered users on its platform, first organized its flagship tournament Rummy Premier League in 2018. In the inaugural edition of the tournament, players won mega cash prizes as well as a Honda Amaze car, a Royal Enfield motorbike, and trips to Thailand.

Ever since its inception, the Rummy Premier League (RPL) has been recognized as one of the biggest rummy tournaments in the country. The eighth edition of the Rummy Premier League broke all the records of the online rummy industry and gave away cash prizes worth ₹1.41 crores in the grand finale alone. For the first time in the history of rummy tournaments, players were given a 100% cash refund of every additional weekly and grand finale ticket they won at the tournament.

With a whopping big amount of ₹7.5 crores in prize money, the RPL 8 turned out to be the biggest and most exciting online rummy cash tournament of 2020. It broke all the previous records and became the online rummy tournament with the biggest cash prize ever.

About Junglee Rummy

Junglee Rummy is India's most trusted rummy site, with more than 10 million registered users who play online rummy regularly on the platform. The platform offers a world-class gaming experience with enhanced features and robust security infrastructure.

Offering the fastest withdrawals in the industry and highly responsive 24X7 customer support, Junglee Rummy is known for being the industry leader when it comes to providing the most enjoyable online rummy experience.

