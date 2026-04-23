A Generation in Action: Ryan Group of Schools, Upschool.co, and Grow-Trees Redefine Education by Planting 29,530 Mangroves in the Sundarbans

Driven by the shared vision of Dr. Snehal Pinto, Director of Ryan Group, and Gavin McCormack, Co-founder of Upschool.co, this initiative represents a paradigm shift in modern education—one where academic learning is deeply intertwined with global responsibility and meaningful action.

Under the banner of the "Trees for Tigers®" initiative, 29,530 students took on a unique and empowering challenge titled: "100 Ways to Earn ₹100 to Plant a Tree." Rather than simply asking for donations, students took absolute ownership of the project. They raised the necessary resources through creativity, acts of service, selling handmade or unused items, and community engagement. This transformed a standard environmental activity into a profound, lived lesson in responsibility, financial literacy, sustainability, and purpose.

Reflecting on the impact of the project, Dr. Snehal Pinto, Director, Ryan Group schools, said, "This collaboration reflects a growing shift in education – where learning is not confined to theory but is deeply connected to meaningful action. By combining academic learning with global responsibility, Ryan Group of Schools and Upschool are setting a compelling example for the future."

The impact of this student-led movement is dual-fold, offering vital environmental and educational benefits:

Environmental Restoration: The newly planted mangroves in the Sundarbans will play a crucial role in strengthening natural coastal defenses against natural disasters, preserving rich biodiversity, creating sustainable livelihoods for local village communities, and protecting the vital natural habitat of the endangered Bengal tiger.

The newly planted mangroves in the Sundarbans will play a crucial role in strengthening natural coastal defenses against natural disasters, preserving rich biodiversity, creating sustainable livelihoods for local village communities, and protecting the vital natural habitat of the endangered Bengal tiger. Educational Transformation: Students experienced firsthand how their individual actions and conscious efforts can ripple outward to create real-world, global change. Each tree planted is more than just a number; it is a reflection of youth intent and conscious action.

In a world facing urgent environmental challenges, this massive collaborative effort stands as a powerful reminder that education, when driven by purpose, inspires not just knowledge, but total transformation.

To witness the journey of these students and the impact of the "Trees for Tigers" initiative, watch the official video here:

A Generation in Action: https://youtu.be/zn-wosdMFzI?si=vTgMC1FB-8P-UNyd

About Ryan Group of Schools:

Ryan Group of Schools is a premier educational institution in India with a widespread network of 150+ schools across 20+ states and 40+ cities, reaching learners across the country and abroad. Founded on the vision of fostering holistic development and academic excellence, the group is dedicated to nurturing lifelong learners who are equipped to face the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

With a rich legacy spanning 50 years, Ryan Group of Schools has established itself as a beacon of educational excellence, combining academic rigor with character-building values.

About Upschool.co:

Co-founded by Gavin McCormack, Upschool.co is a global educational platform designed to empower children to change the world through purposeful education, providing courses that combine essential curriculum skills with real-world social impact projects.

About Grow-Trees:

Grow-Trees is a social enterprise that allows individuals and corporations to plant trees across India. Their "Trees for Tigers®" project specifically targets the reforestation of vital wildlife habitats, supporting both endangered species and local rural communities.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964222/Ryan_Group_Grow_Trees.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1687598/5934106/Ryan_Group_Logo.jpg