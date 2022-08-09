A leading ERP company, Focus Softnet eyes revenues of 160 crores, projects a growth of about 20% Y-O-Y

- The global revenue for Q1-Q2 of 2021-22 was 57 Cr while the revenues of Q3 – Q4 was 81 Cr a jump of 42%

- Currently, Focus Softnet serves over 1 million users globally, and further plans to grow this base to 2 million by 2025

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Softnet, a trusted cloud-based company offering composable Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, has seen an exponential global growth with revenues notably increasing in comparison to the previous year. In FY 21–22, the company's overall revenue increased by 33% to INR 24 Cr, from INR 18 crore in FY 2020-21 globally. India constitutes for about 35% of the total revenue, followed by 55% coming from the Middle East and 10% from North America. Focus Softnet is looking at closing revenues of 250 crores by 2025, a major jump from the current growth that the company has ever seen.

Currently, Focus Softnet serves over 1M users globally out of which around 40% are based in India. In the last six months, they have acquired more than 600 new customers only from the Indian subcontinent. Focus Softnet offers its solutions across a few industries, with 60% of sales accounting, primarily in the fields of electronics, pharmaceuticals, and produce. 20% contributes to real estate, computer-aided facilities management (CAFM), garage services, education, and 10% contributing to the manufacturing industry. The rest of the business comes from a wide range of small-scale industries in the retail segment in building material, hardware tools and food and beverages.

Commenting on the company's growth and ever evolving Enterprise application software industry, Mr. Ali Hyder, CEO, Focus Softnet said, "SMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy. The pandemic has seen many businesses looking for integrated cloud applications with ease of access. Coupled with that the GST regulations in India that requires companies to have integrated e-invoicing model has helped Focus Softnet increase its customer base as the solutions Focus Softnet provides are both cloud-based and have integrated GST and e-invoicing modules."

"With the rise of the ERP market, Focus Softnet has witnessed a 40% growth by playing a vital role in assisting SMEs in implementing the correct ERP solution which has significantly brought down the costs by 20% for these SMEs. With a successfully growing business in India and Dubai, Focus Softnet is looking to further expand its operations to North America and South Africa soon with India playing a pivotal role in their growth trajectory."

He also adds, "Focus Softnet has been providing its clients the best solutions while staying current on industry changes. Starting from the DOS era to Windows to Web and Mobile, the company has been advancing with its R&D work for the past 30 years, developing new modules, features, and products for many verticals. Focus Softnet has also introduced AIFA (Artificially Intelligent Futuristic Applications) as a technique to integrate AI and machine learning technologies into their corporate infrastructure that significantly improves automation, further accelerating the advancement of technology, thereby saving time and cost for these SMEs."

Focus Softnet currently has a global presence in 17 countries directly and through its robust partner network with 27 offices along with 1.2 million registered users globally. Focus Softnet has offices in all the major metros with 3 offices in Hyderabad, 1 each in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai. They are looking at creating franchise partners in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities especially in the North and East India region where there is huge scope.

About Focus Softnet

Focus Softnet is a trusted, technology-driven company delivering cloud-based composable enterprise resource planning solutions. Co-founded by Mir Hasnain Ali Khan and Mir Ahmed Ali Khan in 1992, it has become a global name for customizable, scalable, flexible, and modular ERP solutions that could easily integrate with other systems.

Today, Focus Softnet has successfully established its footprint in 17 countries and operates from 27 offices worldwide, generating a global revenue of US$ 35 million. It has been a recipient of multiple awards for overcoming various business challenges.

