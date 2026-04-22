A leading Indian private bank selects Ebix Technologies' MoneyWare® custody platform to power GIFT City custody operations

NEW DELHI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebix Technologies Ltd., the financial technology arm of Ebix Group, today announced that a leading Indian private bank has selected its MoneyWare® custody platform to support custody operations through GIFT City. The platform will enable the bank to manage its global custody requirements with greater operational control and scalability, supporting its growing international investment services.

MoneyWare® Custody will streamline key custody processes such as trade settlement, corporate actions, securities management and reporting, while improving efficiency and supporting enhanced client service across international markets. Designed to support evolving global financial requirements, the platform offers a robust and flexible framework for managing cross-border custody functions.

MoneyWare® is Ebix Technologies Ltd.'s integrated wealth and asset management platform that enables financial institutions to manage the complete investment lifecycle from front office to back office through a unified system. With its modular architecture and advanced automation capabilities, the platform helps improve process efficiency, strengthens client servicing and supports the bank in delivering seamless, technology-driven custody services through its GIFT City operations.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Ashish Jaitly, Managing Director - APAC, Ebix Technologies Ltd., said, "We are pleased to partner with one of the leading Indian private banks for their GIFT City custody operations. The selection of MoneyWare® Custody reflects the platform's strong capabilities in supporting global custody requirements with efficiency, scalability and automation. We remain focused on enabling financial institutions with robust technology solutions that simplify operations and enhance client experience."

He further added, "This new custody engagement reflects our strong delivery capabilities in implementing complex custody platforms across geographies. We will leverage our global implementation experience and standardized delivery frameworks to ensure efficient onboarding, integration, and operational readiness for the bank's GIFT City custody operations. Our focus is on enabling faster time-to-market while maintaining robustness, compliance, and scalability."

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, the bank's spokesperson added, "We are committed to strengthening our custody services with best-in-class technology solutions. MoneyWare® Custody provides the technology strength and flexibility required to support our international financial services business through GIFT City, while ensuring seamless service delivery to our clients."

Ebix Technologies Ltd. continues to strengthen its financial technology offerings through the MoneyWare® platform, supporting banks, financial institutions and capital market participants with integrated solutions across wealth management, asset management and custody operations. The platform is designed to help institutions manage global investments more efficiently, improve service delivery and drive technology-led transformation across investment operations.

Media Contact: Shagun Jain, [email protected]

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