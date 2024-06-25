A New Wave: The Art of Living & Ashirwad by Aliaxis Unite for Water Conservation

BENGALURU, India, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step towards sustainable water management, The Art of Living in collaboration with Ashirwad by Aliaxis has launched a project aimed at improving groundwater levels in the Kolar district of Karnataka. This initiative, which spans 13 villages within the Arabikothanur Gram Panchayat in Kolar taluka, focuses on constructing 270 recharge structures to harvest rainwater and facilitate its percolation into the ground. Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision for sustainable and compassionate solutions, the one year timeline highlights the dedication to addressing water scarcity issues in the region.

Project launch site, aimed at improving groundwater levels in the Kolar district of Karnataka

Objectives and Scope

The primary goal of this project is to address the pressing issue of groundwater depletion in the region by constructing two types of recharge structures: boulder checks and recharge wells. The structures are constructed in pairs - 1 boulder check and 1 recharge well. The boulder check captures and retains rainwater, reduces water runoff velocity. The recharge well allows water to gradually seep into the ground, thus replenishing the aquifers.

To date, a substantial number of recharge structures have already been constructed in Kolar, marking significant progress in the early stages of the project. Specifically, 56 recharge structures have been completed, contributing to the overall target of 270.

The success of this initiative relies heavily on community participation and support of various stakeholders, including members of the Gram Panchayat, the Panchayat Development Officer, the Zilla Parishad, and the local villagers. The project, which commenced in April 2024, is set to be completed by March 31, 2025.

Inauguration and Initial Steps

The project was officially inaugurated in Arabikothanur, with key figures in attendance to mark the beginning of this vital initiative. Lakshmi Hariharan from Sattva, which serves as the Impact Assessment Consultant for the project, along with the Ashirvad by Aliaxis team, led the inauguration ceremony. Their presence, alongside the Gram Panchayat Development Officer, highlighted the collaborative effort and the shared vision for a sustainable future.

The partnership between Ashirvad by Aliaxis and The Art of Living tackles groundwater depletion with innovative, community-driven solutions. As the project advances, it promises lasting benefits for Kolar district, ensuring a more secure water supply and setting a precedent for similar efforts in other regions.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to peace, well-being, and humanitarian service. Committed to holistic development, the organisation champions various initiatives, including water conservation, sustainable agriculture, afforestation, free education, skill development, women empowerment, integrated village development, renewable energy and waste management.

Follow at: https://www.instagram.com/artofliving.sp/

Like at: https://www.facebook.com/artoflivingsocialprojects

Tweet at: https://twitter.com/artofliving_sp

Message at: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/artofliving-sp

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446191/Project_Site_AOLSP.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979631/AOLSP_Logo.jpg