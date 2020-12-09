A special helpdesk for simplifying death claims settlement due to Heavy Rainfall & Floods in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry

NEW DELHI, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pramerica Life Insurance Ltd. has set up a special "Claims Helpdesk" to help beneficiaries of the policyholders affected by heavy rainfall & floods in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

"We at Pramerica Life Insurance, express our full support to all the families that have been affected by heavy rainfall & floods in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. We are fully committed to provide support to these families and ensure a smooth and quick settlement of claims," said Mr. Anoop Pabby, Managing Director and CEO, Pramerica Life Insurance.

To expedite claim settlements, the company has simplified its documentation requirements and issued a minimal list of documents, for processing the death claim:

Municipal Death Certificate or Death Certified by any competent Local Government Authority, Government Hospitals, State or District level Administration

Completely filled Death Claim Form

Claimant ID, residence proof & bank account details to ensure claims are paid to correct beneficiary

Insurance policy document, if available

Contact details of local "Nodal Officers":

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry:

Nodal Officer: Mr. Karthick Santhiramohan (Cluster Manager Operations)

Contact details

Mobile : +91 9944978403

Email : [email protected]

Local Office : No 1, Valluvar Kottam High Road, Rashmi Towers, 2nd Floor, Opp. to Harrison Hotel, Nungambakkam ,Chennai - 600034, Tamil Nadu.

Andhra Pradesh:

Nodal Officer: Mr. Mahesh Nanda (Zonal Operations Manager)

Contact details

Mobile : +91 9937456220

Email : [email protected]

Local Office :1st Floor, House No.6-3-1090/B/4, Survey No: 31/1, The Grand, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad - 500082,Telangana.

Head Office "Claims Helpdesk" contact details for Online Claim Intimation:

Dedicated Helpdesk email ID: [email protected]

Dedicated WhatsApp Number: +918800300077

Other Contact details are:

National Toll- Free Number: 1800 102 7070 ( 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM , Mon to Sat)

[email protected]

In case of Escalations: Mr. Antrix Sharma/ Mr. Rohan Bhatia ; Number: 0124- 469 7452, +918800300077; Email - [email protected] & [email protected]

Download the Death Claim Form from our website: http://www.pramericalife.in /Downloads.aspx

About Pramerica Life Insurance Limited.

In India, Pramerica Life Insurance Limited is a JV company of Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc.; which is a 140-year-old corporation and has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America; and DIL (DHFL Investments Limited). Prudential Financial, Inc. companies include the Prudential Insurance Company of America, one of the largest life insurance companies in U.S.A. Its International Insurance segment creates and distributes individual life insurance, retirement and related products in countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Brazil and Argentina. Prudential Financial, Inc. also provides life insurance products for middle income and mass affluent markets across Japan, Mexico, and has joint ventures in Chile, China, Malaysia, India and Indonesia.

Pramerica Life Insurance is headquartered at Gurugram in India and has over 3000 employees. It proudly protects over 1.8 crore lives in India (as on September 2019) and is committed to cater to their customers' various financial protection needs such as securing their child's future, retirement planning, savings and wealth creation. The company's vision is to ensure that every life that it touches feels secure and enriched. The company has a pan India presence through multiple distribution channels which address specific insurance needs of diverse customer segments. It is committed to provide quality financial advice to its customers. It advises, guides and enables its customers to make informed insurance decisions that help them meet their life's short term and long-term goals.

For more details, you can visit our website www.pramericalife.in

