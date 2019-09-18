A Spellbinding Start to Food & Hotel India 2019

The expo was inaugurated by Guests of Honour Mr Anurag Katriar, President, NRAI. Other Guests of Honour included who included Mr. Param Kannampilli , Chairman and Managing Director Concept Hospitality; Special Guest Chef Manjit Singh Gill - Corporate Chef ITC & President IFCA; Mr. Thomas Schlitt , MD, Messe Dusseldorf India; Mr. Pankaj Shende , Senior Portfolio Director, Informa Markets in India and Mr. Abhijit Mukherji , Group Director, Informa Markets in India amongst an august gathering.

Moderating the first session of the three day summit, Subhajit Mazumder, Director (Transformation: Customer & Operations) KPMG India, led the discussion on 'Leading through Disruption and Staying Ahead of New Consumer Trends'; wherein Panelists Rajneesh Malhotra, VP Operations & Asset Management, Chalet Hotels and Zia Sheikh, CEO, Svenska Design Hotels responded to the disruption in Hospitality Market. "Luxury is more than just the 5 star Hotel," said Mr Sheikh elaborating how new age Millennial prefer unique & differentiated experiences. "With the rapidly changing dynamics of business - new concepts, technologies and a highly competitive Industry, delivering exciting experiences for consumers has become all the more priority."

"Personalisation - Try and gorge through the tastes & styles of customers. Understanding their nuances becomes important. One can learn a lot about their personality through their social media," Sheikh further stated.

Themed on Food & Beverage and Hospitality trends, the show is positioned to provide industry players an entire array of products and solutions pertaining to food & Beverages, Tea & Coffee, Beer, Wine & Spirit, Sea Food, Meat, Bakery, Commercial Kitchen Equipments, Hospitality Technology and Interior Designs, Housekeeping, Tableware, Retail & Hospitality Food Services under one giant umbrella.

The three day FHIn Expo offers an excellent opportunity for the delegates from across 10 countries to network with top Hoteliers & Chefs, India's Leading Restaurant Chains, captains of industry, top notch entrepreneurs, premium start up investors, global experts and other distinguished representatives. Over 70 exhibitors from India and abroad have participated at the show which include prominent food, hospitality and hospitality equipment companies.

Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, for Informa Markets in India said, "With the growth of the Indian population and the economy, the demand for food and beverages has correspondingly increased. It is also driving the expected growth of the food processing and packaged food and beverage sector. With this comes potential for continuous innovation in the industry. Driven by the insatiable consumption of its 1.30 billion strong population, the hospitality food sector continues to grow and will further see a further rise in investment to the tune of an annual investment of $0.5-0.6 billion during 2019-2023 and a total investment of up to $2.8 billion by 2023. Also, our country has a great scope for worldwide trade in the agricultural industry too. The FHIn19 provides a platform for India's food, hospitality and tourism industry to establish business opportunities for international brands. It offers companies the best channel to explore the great market potential available in Asia and helps customers connect with the largest gathering of decision makers, specifiers and end users in India. We see a lot of latent potential as well as dynamic trends that are critical for industry professionals to have a pulse on."

The Expo in FHIn 2019, over the next three days, will have compelling interactive sessions including Hospitality Strategy Summit: HSS2019 ( for industry knowledge exchange); Raw to Refresh: (Workshop converting food products into gourmet dishes) ; Prowein Education Campaign India: (discussing the liquor business game plan for the future); a Hospitality Tech Conclave in the form of a Panel Discussion embracing Smart Technology in Hospitality; India International Culinary Classic: (IICC - where culinary talents across India display their food mastery); India Barista Championship:(IBC - a platform for coffee professionals and enthusiasts to share their knowledge; Journey to Entrepreneur: (Interactive session held by a premium start up investors), The Purchase Punch(Where The procurement function is headed in the lead up 2030), Housekeep Seminar (Laundry Lessions - Leading Housekeepers tell us whats hot and whats not), Food Trend (Whats Trending in the Food Space?); Kitchen Design and Planning to name a few. The Expo will end on the 20th September 2019 at 6:00 PM, with IICC Award Ceremony, and conferring awards to winners from the Food, Beverage and Hospitality Industry.

FHIn 2019 is also being supported by a number of key associations such as HPMF (Hospitality Purchase Managers Forum) PHA (Poona Hoteliers Association), iPHA (i Professional Housekeepers Association), FIFI (Forum of Indian Food Importers), WICA (Western India Culinary Association), AFSTi - Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India), and AHP (Association of Hospitality Professionals).

