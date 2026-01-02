A Year with KuCoin: Unlocking Traders' Unique Journey of Trust, Redefining What Traders Gain from a Year of Participation

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 comes to a close, KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency platform built on trust, launches its annual user report campaign, "Unlocking My KuCoin Journey 2025". Far from a traditional year-end recap, the experience reframes a year of trading activity into something more enduring: a structured, professional understanding of how users trade, decide, and grow over time.

Built around the theme of "Mastery and Vision," the 2025 report encourages users to reflect and prepare. Through personalized visual insights, traders can better understand their trading patterns, identify performance trends, and refine strategies for the year ahead. Highlights include transparent analyses of trading efficiency and fee savings, performance tracking of early-stage and newly listed assets, and insights into peak trading periods and behavioral discipline.

This personalized experience reflects KuCoin's broader commitment to trust and resilience in 2025. In 2025, the platform introduced its refreshed brand identity, "Trust First. Trade Next.", alongside Global Brand Ambassador Adam Scott, and strengthened its global presence through key compliance advancements across Europe and Australia. "Unlocking My KuCoin Journey" connects these platform-level achievements with individual trading journeys, illustrating how KuCoin's infrastructure and ecosystem supported users' most defining moments throughout the year.

The credibility of this experience is underpinned by KuCoin's continued investment in trust and resilience. Alongside the $2 billion Trust Project, KuCoin has strengthened its security and governance framework, becoming the only major crypto exchange to hold all four internationally recognised certifications: ISO 27001, ISO 27701, SOC 2 Type II, and CCSS. Together, these achievements reinforce the platform's long-term focus on security, transparency, operational integrity, and sustainable ecosystem growth.

The "Unlocking My KuCoin Journey" is now available to all active users. Join the community in celebrating a year of milestones. Users can access their personalized report through the KuCoin App and share key moments from their trading journey here.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

