AAK Kamani committed towards Making Better Communities Happen with CSR programme Pragati

AAK India launched CSR programme under umbrella of Pragati and is an attempt towards Making Better Communities Happen. The company is committed to UNDP Sustainable Development Goals and working on gaps in the communities around Khopoli. The focus areas are Women Empowerment, Clean Water and Sanitation, Health and Nutrition including medical infrastructure and Green Energy.

AAK India donates an ambulance, Waste Collection Van and 2 Water Purification projects to build healthy Khopoli.

The handover was done by members of AAK India Leadership team.

Sten Estrup, President – Asia, at AAK said: "Over the last two years, through our CSR initiative - Making Better Communities Happen, our endeavor has been to contribute towards the communities around us and create positive impact. We have strived to contribute this year through an ambulance, waste collection van and RO water purifiers. We are committed towards our goal to continue making better societies."

Dheeraj Talreja, President-South Asia, at AAK said: "AAK India is committed towards making Khopoli a better place and will continue working to address social gaps through our CSR programme Pragati and live up to its true meaning for Progress."

Pragati is an AAK Kamani CSR initiative is focused on making a positive impact on the environment and societies.

About AAK:

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialise in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice and Personal Care. Our 3,900 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centres, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities, AAK has been Making Better Happen™ for 150 years.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778598/AAK_CSR_programme.jpg

SOURCE AAK Kamani