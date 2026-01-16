Aakar Charitable Trust combats rural drought by raising groundwater levels through sustainable water solutions in the water deficient parts of India

~ In the past 23 years, built over 1,380 water bodies across 11 states, empowering 1.8 million lives through a pioneering community-participation model for sustainable, long-term water security ~

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a country where over 600 million people face high to extreme water stress, Aakar Charitable Trust (Aakar) helps rural communities improve access to water through practical, long-term solutions. Founded in 2003 by social reformer Amla Ruia, Aakar has constructed 1,380 rainwater harvesting structures, including 825 check dams and 555 ponds, across 11 Indian states. These projects have directly benefited 1,284 villages and transformed the lives of 18 lakh people. These efforts have turned over 6.7 lakh acres of arid land into cultivable, irrigated farmland and collected 38 billion litres of water annually.

Bheetkali Check Dam, built by Aakar Charitable Trust

From One Village to Thousands:

A check dam is a strategic permanent structure, which acts as an obstacle for rainwater gushing down the hillside, thereby creating a reservoir. Building check dams in water-deficient parts of rural India helps increase the groundwater table through a natural and highly effective process of rainwater harvesting and percolation. This results in the recharge of wells and borewells across a large area. Aakar's model has shown how local water security can lead to deep and lasting change. In some villages, the increased groundwater levels have also reduced the salinity of well water, improving water quality for drinking and farming. In addition to promoting water security, Aakar encourages communities to take voluntary social reform pledges. Villagers commit to abandoning expensive practices such as dowry, alcohol, tobacco use, and lavish celebrations, helping them save money, avoid debt, and build lasting financial stability. This approach ensures that the benefits of water conservation translate into long-term, intergenerational prosperity.

Impact on Rural Livelihoods

The initiative began with a single check dam in Mundawara, Rajasthan, in 2006. The once-barren land began yielding income, and within just three years, local farmers earned Rs. 12 crores, sparking a chain of success stories across other villages, many of which are now proudly called 'Crorepati Villages'.

Villages that were once drought-stricken, now grow three crops a year, villagers now own two- wheelers, invest in modern farming tools and technology like tractors, solar panels, and automated irrigation systems, and engage in animal husbandry. It has also led to reverse migration by villagers and men have now returned, as farming is once again a dependable livelihood. Women are freed from the daily burden of fetching water, resulting in better health and productivity. Children, especially the girl child, can now attend school, and the youth are able to pursue higher education, opening new pathways out of poverty. Communities are once again able to celebrate festivals with joy and dignity.

The 'Water Mother' Behind the Movement: Amla Ruia

Aakar Charitable Trust was founded by social reformer Amla Ruia, who is at the heart of this transformation and is affectionately known as 'Water Mother' by the villagers. Speaking on the Trust's mission, she said: "When I started planning social work in the villages, I had this dream of doing holistic and integrated development; however, I realised that in the absence of water, no form of sustainable development could be achieved. The thought occurred that I must do something which is sustainable, something that takes care of the lives of the villagers and which will impact a larger section of the society. During my research, I came across check dams, and this became the precise answer. I, therefore, decided to build check dams."

For the past 3 years, Aakar has been setting ambitious targets and has successfully achieved them year after year. Amla Ruia sets ever-ambitious goals, determined to expand her reach and touch more lives each year.

Commitment to Sustainable and Inclusive Development

Aakar's model is simple yet powerful. Before any project begins, the Trust first works to convince the villagers to contribute 30% of the project cost, either through financial contributions, labour, or local materials. This early involvement builds a strong sense of ownership and responsibility within the community. Once the check dam is completed, its preservation and maintenance become the sole responsibility of the villagers, ensuring long-term sustainability without recurring costs. In regions where check dams are not feasible due to geographical limitations, Aakar constructs ponds to capture and store rainwater, ensuring water security for the village in alternate ways. Each pond constructed by Aakar generates an average annual net income of Rs. 20 lakhs between 3-4 farmers, providing multiple income opportunities through farming, animal husbandry, fish farming, poultry and horticulture.

Some of Aakar's check dams hold up to 12 crore litres of rainwater during a good monsoon. The impact is both measurable and enduring. This work has also given rise to over 190 streamlets, which add to the revenue map of the river system. Villages supported by Aakar now generate an annual net income of Rs. 3,475 crores through agriculture and allied activities sustained year after year. But Aakar's vision goes beyond water, it aims to build self-sufficient, debt-free communities. Before construction begins, the Trust facilitates voluntary social reform pacts, where villagers pledge to give up practices like dowry, alcohol, tobacco, and extravagant feasts. These customs often lead to avoidable debt, and Aakar's goal, led by the values of Amla Ruia, is to ensure that the prosperity created through water is not lost to social pressures. By taking these pledges, villagers protect their newfound income and move toward a more empowered, financially stable future.

Beyond Water: Tree Plantation, Education & Cultural Development

Alongside water conservation, Aakar Charitable Trust drives multi-dimensional rural development through three key programmes:

Environmental Restoration:

The Tree Plantation Programme, active since 2008 across six states, has enabled farmers to plant over 71,000 trees, improving biodiversity, soil health, and ecological resilience. Farmers participate directly, while field supervisors ensure long-term monitoring and survival.

Aakar strengthens rural education in Rajasthan through teacher training in partnership with Grammangal, creative learning materials developed by Amla Ruia, and ongoing support to K D Ruia Balvatika and Seth R. N. Ruia Senior Secondary School, ensuring value-based, holistic education for children and youth.

In Mumbai, the Trust transformed a neglected dumping ground into Shantivan, a lush herbal garden with waterfalls, an amphitheatre, and spaces for nature trails, cultural programmes, and spiritual learning, demonstrating Aakar's commitment to nurturing both people and their environment.

For more information, visit https://aakarcharitabletrust.org/.

