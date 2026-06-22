AARAV Fragrances & Flavors Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Yatin Sheth as COO - Ingredient Business

MUMBAI, India, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AARAV Fragrances & Flavors Pvt. Ltd., one of India's fastest-growing innovation-led fragrance, flavor, and ingredient companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Yatin Sheth as Chief Operating Officer – Ingredient Business.

In his new role, Mr. Sheth will spearhead the strategic growth, operational excellence, and global expansion of AARAV's Ingredient Business, strengthening the company's commitment to delivering high-quality specialty ingredients and innovative solutions to customers.

Mr. Yatin Sheth joins AARAV Fragrances & Flavors Pvt. Ltd. as Chief Operating Officer – Ingredient Business, strengthening the company's leadership team as it continues its growth journey.

Mr. Sheth brings over three decades of global leadership experience in the specialty and fine chemicals industry, with a distinguished track record of driving business transformation, revenue growth, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence across international markets.

Mr. Sheth has held leadership positions with several renowned Indian and multinational organizations including Galaxy Surfactants, Atul Ltd., Nouryon, Ester Industries, Archean Chemicals, and Ashapura Minechem.

Throughout his career, he has built strong expertise across specialty chemical segments and gained extensive international experience across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, managing key accounts, distribution networks, and strategic partnerships.

Commenting on the appointment, Ajit Vaze, CEO & Founder, AARAV Fragrances & Flavors, said:

"Yatin's exceptional blend of commercial acumen, technical expertise, and global leadership experience makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team. As we continue to expand our Ingredients portfolio and strengthen our presence in international markets, his strategic vision and operational leadership will play a pivotal role in accelerating our next phase of growth."

Speaking on his new role, Yatin Sheth said:

"It is a privilege to join AARAV at an exciting phase of growth and transformation. My focus is to strengthen our Ingredients Division by driving innovation, building differentiated solutions, and creating long-term value for our customers and partners globally. Together, we aim to accelerate growth while shaping a future-ready and globally trusted ingredients business."

Beyond his corporate achievements, Mr. Sheth is a trained leader and executive coach, having completed leadership development programs at IIM Ahmedabad and Dale Carnegie. He is also a Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) Coach and Mentor, passionate about organizational development, sustainability, and talent building.

An avid reader, writer, micro-blogger, and Marathi theatre artist, Mr. Sheth strongly believes in giving back to society. He actively supports social and community initiatives through organizations such as Hariyali Foundation, Netradeep Pratishthan, Samtol Foundation, and Soham Trust of Doctors for Beggars.

With this strategic leadership appointment, AARAV Fragrances & Flavors reinforces its commitment to building a future-ready organization and strengthening its position as a trusted innovation partner in the global fragrance, flavor, and ingredient industry.

About AARAV Fragrances and Flavors Pvt. Ltd.



AARAV is a professionally managed, privately owned company founded in 2007 with a family heritage since 1922. Today, it is one of India's top three Fragrance, Flavor and Ingredient Houses. The company currently serves clients in over 27 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. With a team of over 300 professionals and operations spanning Thane, Wada, Pawane, and Bengaluru, AARAV continues to deliver innovation-driven solutions across FMCG and Food & Beverage sectors.

Discover more about AARAV and our journey at www.aarav.co

Contact:

AARAV Fragrances and Flavors Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.aarav.co/