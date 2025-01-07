Aarki Inc. Launches Aarki Labs in India to Drive Innovation in AI-Powered Advertising

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki, a leader in AI-driven advertising solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Aarki Labs in Bangalore, marking a significant milestone in its global growth journey. This strategic move reinforces Aarki's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence, deep neural networks, and a privacy-first approach in the performance advertising space.

"The launch of Aarki Labs in India is a transformative step in our mission to revolutionize AI-powered advertising solutions," said Aman Sareen, CEO of Aarki. "India's rich talent pool and its stature as a technology hub make Bangalore the perfect home for Aarki Labs. This facility will drive product innovation, marketing growth & collaboration, empowering global app developers to achieve their advertising goals with greater efficiency."

To lead its ambitious goals, Aarki Labs has onboarded senior leaders to drive growth across key functions:

Dhrubajyothi Sarkar, Vice President, Marketing – A seasoned expert in marketing and product strategy, Dhrubajyothi will take charge of building a robust marketing engine to fuel the company's growth ambitions partnering with ecosystem partners and app marketers.

Sreelakshmi S, General Manager, India – A proven leader in client growth and sales excellence, Sreelakshmi will strengthen ties with app marketers, helping them navigate user acquisition and retention complexities, optimize performance, and achieve measurable outcomes.

Avishek Das, Director, Product – An accomplished product leader, Avishek will lead the development of cutting-edge AI solutions tailored to app developers, solving critical challenges in user growth and retention.

About Aarki

Aarki is an AI company that delivers advertising solutions that drive revenue growth for mobile app developers. Aarki allows brands to effectively engage audiences in a privacy-first world by using billions of contextual bidding signals coupled with proprietary machine learning and behavioral models. Working with hundreds of advertisers globally and managing over 5M mobile ad requests per second from over 10B devices, Aarki is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices across the US, EMEA, and APAC.

For more information, visit www.aarki.com

