Aarti Industries Announces Leadership Transition to Further Strengthen Governance and Long-Term Growth

Board approves appointment of Suyog Kotecha as Managing Director & CEO; Promoter Directors to continue providing strategic oversight through Board Leadership roles effective October 1, 2026

MUMBAI, India, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), one of India's leading global speciality chemical companies, today announced an important leadership transition that reflects the Company's continued evolution as an institution with professionally led executive management while preserving the entrepreneurial vision and values that have guided its journey for over four decades.

The Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr Suyog Kotecha, currently Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from October 1, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.

The Board has also approved the transition of the Company's promoter Executive Directors to Non-Executive leadership roles, further strengthening Aarti Industries' governance framework while ensuring continuity of strategic oversight. This transition will come into effect from October 1, 2026, as per below:

Promoter Director Current Executive Position New position wef October 1, 2026 Mr. Rajendra Gogri Chairman & Managing Director Non-Executive Chairman Mr. Rashesh Gogri Vice-Chairman & Managing Director Non-Executive Vice Chairman Mr. Renil Gogri Vice-Chairman & Executive Director Non-Executive Vice Chairman

The leadership transition is the outcome of the Company's long-term succession planning and reflects its commitment to institutional leadership, robust governance and sustainable value creation. It represents the next phase in Aarti Industries' evolution, in which executive management will lead the Company's day-to-day operations while continuing to benefit from the strategic guidance, deep industry knowledge, and entrepreneurial legacy of its promoter leadership.

Since joining Aarti Industries as Chief Executive Officer in June 2024, Mr Suyog Kotecha has worked closely with the Board and the leadership team to strengthen strategic execution, deepen customer engagement, strengthen organisational capabilities and reinforce the Company's long-term growth agenda. Based on his leadership and contribution, the Board has unanimously expressed its confidence in his ability to lead Aarti Industries through its next phase of growth.

Mr Rajendra Gogri, Chairman and Managing Director, said:

"For over four decades, Aarti Industries has been built on strong values, technological excellence and enduring customer relationships. This leadership transition reflects our belief in strengthening the institution through planned succession, robust governance and empowered leadership. Over the past two years, Suyog has earned the confidence of the Board through his leadership, strategic perspectives and commitment to the company's values. We are confident that he will lead the Company with the same spirit of excellence, responsibility and customer focus that has defined AIL for over four decades."

Mr Rashesh Gogri, Managing Director and Vice-Chairman, said:

"This strategic transition represents the natural progression of Aarti Industries' legacy. Throughout our history, we have established a robust enterprise by prioritising our people, enhancing technical capabilities, and fostering enduring customer partnerships within a culture of excellence. Our dedication to the Company's long-term success remains steadfast, and we are eager to provide strategic oversight to Suyog and the executive management as they leverage our solid foundation to navigate Aarti Industries through its forthcoming growth phase."

Mr Renil Gogri, Executive Director and Vice-Chairman, said:

"Aarti Industries has always believed in thinking beyond the present and investing in the future. As we enter this new phase, we remain committed to building a global organisation driven by innovation, guided by purpose and focused on creating enduring value for our customers, shareholders, employees and community."

Mr Suyog Kotecha, CEO & Managing Director-designate, said:

"I am honoured by the trust and confidence reposed in me by the Board and promoter leadership. Aarti Industries has built an exceptional legacy through its people, customer partnerships, technology leadership and unwavering commitment to responsible growth. Together with our Board, leadership team and employees, we will continue to strengthen our global competitiveness, deepen customer relationships and create sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders."

The Board expressed its appreciation to the promoter leadership for their enduring contribution in building AIL into one of India's leading global speciality chemical companies and welcomed their continued guidance in their Non-Executive Board roles.

The leadership transition does not alter the Company's long-term strategic direction. The Company remains committed to disciplined execution, customer-centric innovation, operational excellence and sustainable growth, while continuing to strengthen its position as a trusted global partner of choice in speciality chemicals.

As Aarti Industries enters this next phase of its journey, the Company remains firmly anchored in the values that have shaped its legacy - Care, Integrity, and Excellence, while continuing to create enduring value for all shareholders.

About AIL

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) is one of the world's leading speciality chemical companies, combining process chemistry with scale-up engineering competence. The Company ranks globally 1st–4th position for 75% of its portfolio and is a "Partner of Choice" for various major global and domestic customers. At the heart of AIL's operations is a strong commitment to sustainable development, integrating environmental stewardship with innovation-led growth.

Website - www.aarti-industries.com/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/aarti-industries/