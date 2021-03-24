Aavishkaar Group dedicates its Group Impact Report 2020 to 55 Million women leaders in its ecosystem

MUMBAI, India, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aavishkaar Group announced the launch of its Group Impact Report 2020 and dedicated the report to the 55 Million Women leaders who are part of its ecosystem.

Aavishkaar Group is an Impact Platform with a vision to Bridge the opportunity gap for the emerging 3 Billion across the Global South. Considered a Pioneer in the space of Impact Investing, the group has over last 20 years; through its various initiatives served the need of 100+ million underserved customers in India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and East Africa.

On the eve of the Launch, Swati Rai, Co-founder and Director of Aavishkaar Group said, "Our impact report of 2020 is dedicated to the silent humanity of women leaders across Asia and Africa, 55 Million have been part of Aavishkaar Group Impact Journey. I am delighted that our Group Impact report features twelve such bold, resilient women who embraced risks to impact their communities and change lives. As the Sustainable Development Goal seeks a new world in 2030, let us celebrate the march of 50% of us to celebrate equity and inclusion by 2030."

Manoj Nambiar, Vice Chair of Group Executive Council, Aavishkaar Group and Managing Director of Arohan added, "Aavishkaar Group Impact Report 2020, showcase our Impact learning, told, through the eyes of 55 million women, whose vision has shaped us and helped us forge our own Impact journey. Women whose stories inspired us to do better, whose resilience helped us steer our mission, and whose invaluable contribution to our impact has humbled us time and again."

Vineet Rai, Chairman Aavishkaar Group said, "The idea of Impact cannot be justified without 50% of humanity comprising Women to be on equal footing across all levels with Men. Aavishkaar Group intends to achieve perfect gender balance by 2030 with equal representation of women across our products, services, Board, leadership and employment. We are imperfect today on all aspects and we aspire to boldly challenge the status quo and be fully aligned on the Gender equity by 2030."

Some of the key highlights from the report include:

12 powerful stories of bold, resilient women, embracing risks to impact their communities in Asia and Africa

and $1.1+ Billion Assets Under Management; 100+ Million Underserved Customers; 10.2 Million People supported with financial services through investments; 2.3 Million micro loans provided; 6.2 Million Farmers supported through investments & engagements; 1.5 Million MT CO 2 emission reduced by the group and through investments; 28 Million People provided with essential services through investments

Aavishkaar Group actively contributes to 14 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

To download the Aavishkaar Group Impact Report click here: http://www.aavishkaargroup.com/images/Aavishkaar_Impact_Report2020_V1.pdf

About the Aavishkaar Group:

The Aavishkaar Group are global pioneers in taking an entrepreneurship-based approach towards development. The Group is focused on developing the impact ecosystem in the continents of Asia and Africa. Aavishkaar Group manages assets in excess of USD 1.2 Billion across Equity and Credit, with 7,000+ employees present across India, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Kenya.

The Group's ecosystems include Aavishkaar Capital - Impact fund manager focused on Global South, Arohan- One of India's largest & most digitally advanced microfinance institution (MFI) targeting low income households, Ashv Finance- Phygital NBFC, offering unique cash flow based business loans to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Intellecap - Global Impact advisory firm providing Consulting, Investment banking and Inclusive networking platform.

The Group's shareholders include TIAA-Nuveen, Triodos Bank, Shell Foundation and Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank FMO.

