Abans Holdings Limited reports strong results backed by significant growth in Treasury Management

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abans Holdings Limited, the globally diversified financial services organisation, announced its results for the period ending December 2022. The company operates in several business verticals, including Agency, Institutional Trading, Private Client Broking and Asset Management Services.

The company reported a consolidated revenue of INR 591.17 Crores, showing an annualised growth of 21.97% compared to the previous year.

The company's asset management and brokerage business recorded Consolidated Profit Before Tax (PBT) at INR 8.74 Crores (for nine month Period Apr-Dec 22), which translates to a significant annualised growth of 148.78%. This strong performance can be attributed to the company's renewed focus on its asset management business and its efforts to expand its distribution network and promote MLD (market linked debentures) and offshore investment products managed by its Mauritius entity. The lending activities also showed a robust performance with a Consolidated PBT of INR 8.08 Crores (for nine month period Apr-Dec 22), reflecting an annualised growth of 86.38% compared to the previous year.

Commenting on the strong financial results, Mr Abhishek Bansal, Managing Director, Abans Holdings Limited, said, "We are pleased to announce yet another quarter of strong financial results. We have renewed our focus on asset management business and are making significant investments to enhance this business vertical. Going forward, our growth would be driven by expanding our AUM through a distribution network. Building strong relationships with distribution partners by offering MLD (market linked debentures), offshore investments and other investment products. These initiatives are expected to significantly improve the performance in future."

He added that, "We are committed to delivering value to our clients and shareholders, and these results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team."

The company's treasury business reported a marginal decline in PBT. However, the company is optimistic about the future as the inflow of IPO proceeds is expected to increase its interest income in the coming quarters. The company has amended its objects to act as fund managers at Holdings company level.

The results of Abans Holdings Limited indicate a positive outlook for the company, and the management is confident of continued growth in the coming quarters.

About Abans Holdings Limited:

Abans Holdings Limited (AHL) is a globally diversified financial services organisation that provides its clients with integrated financial services and products.

Abans Holdings Limited operates in several business verticals, including financial services, commodities trading, agricultural trading and warehousing, and real estate. Through its financial services vertical, the company provides a range of financial products and services, including financing, institutional trading, private client brokerage, asset management, and investment advisory services.

The company operates in various markets and exchanges globally, including the BSE, NSE, MSEI, NCDEX, ICEX, MCX, and IIEL in India, as well as London Metal Exchange (LME), Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX), Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), and Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE). Additionally, the company has an in-house NBFC business that provides lending support to its clients.

