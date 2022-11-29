ABB in India, Sambhav Foundation celebrate two years of skill development and sustainable livelihoods in Kolar Gold Fields

The global leader in technology and solutions supports a long-term employment-linked vocational training programme for the youth of one of India's key, yet underdeveloped areas

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB, a world leader in providing engineering solutions for societal and industrial transformation, has partnered with the Bengaluru-based not-for-profit, Sambhav Foundation to provide the youth community of Karnataka's Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) employment-linked skill development training programmes.

The youngsters are being trained as either assistant electricians or in voice and non-voice customer relationship management (CRM) for a minimum duration of two months.

The skill-development programme, which began in 2019, has seen 600 candidates graduating after intensive hands-on training at KGF.

100% of the candidates certified as assistant electricians were placed across various companies with CRM candidates not far behind. The training continued in full swing even during peak pandemic months through the hybrid mode of training delivery.

"Vocational training programmes are important for the youth," said Gayathri Vasudevan, Chief Impact Officer, Sambhav Foundation. "Young people who are not in education or in employment need to be exposed to various vocational training programmes. ABB in India, as part of its corporate social responsibility, recognised this opportunity to serve young people in Kolar," she added.

To ensure high quality of service delivery, Sambhav has ensured that the standardised interactive theory class strictly adheres to the National Occupational Standard (NOS) and is aligned to Qualification Packs (QPs) and the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). In addition to theory, the programme provides hands-on experience along with practical demonstrations to identify and enable classroom inputs and strengthen assimilation.

This well-rounded curriculum ensures that the candidates receive holistic training with employment-oriented outcomes.

Sambhav's year-round support for the students includes a full-fledged placement team that maintains a live database of potential employers along with the salary range. Candidates are assessed as per the employer's requirements and knowledge; skill gaps are bridged accordingly to make them role ready. A placement drive is then conducted at several centres.

Since its inception in 2019, the ABB-Sambhav skill development programme has impacted hundreds of lives in one of India's key industrial and mining zones. "We will continue to partner with ABB in this important mission and add value to the lives of people that have enriched this region," said Gayathri Vasudevan.

G.N.V Subba Rao, Global head of Operation Centers, Process Automation (PA) and Director, ABB Innovation Center (AIC) reflects, "Youth in India account for more than a quarter of the country's population. To ensure that we can harness this demographic dividend in the coming years, our youth need to be equipped with the right skill sets, exposure, and knowledge. The partnership with Sambhav has gone a long way to ensure the youth feel empowered to take their personal and professional growth in their own hands and can also contribute to the country's economic growth. We saw a very encouraging response from women participants with their strength being 40% in the IT skilling courses which is a great enabler in building an inclusive and diverse ecosystem to fuel growth in the coming years."

