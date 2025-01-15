ABB India celebrates its 75th anniversary

India has evolved into one of ABB's most dynamic and fastest-growing markets

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB India marks 75 years of operations, a journey underscored by technological innovation, sustainable solutions, and significant contributions to India's industrial and social development. Since its inception in 1949, two years after Indian independence, ABB India has played a pivotal role in enabling electrification, automation, and digitalization across utilities, industries, infrastructure and transportation, aligning closely with the nation's growth priorities. ABB's predecessor companies individually, ASEA of Sweden and Brown Boveri of Switzerland, had a presence in India for over a century. Starting with products and offerings catering to a few sectors, ABB now operates across 23 traditional and emerging sectors in India.

With a legacy beginning shortly after Indian independence, ABB's Faridabad facility in Haryana has evolved into a manufacturing hub for energy-efficient motors. The Vadodara campus in Gujarat, a pioneer in electrical engineering, provides advanced technology solutions such as traction technology for railways, large motors for industries and irrigation, and protection equipment for electronics.

In Maharashtra, the Nashik facility specializes in medium voltage electrical distribution, manufacturing critical components for renewable energy projects, including vacuum circuit breakers and eco-efficient switchgear. ABB's Nelamangala campus in Bengaluru features an Industry 5.0 shopfloor for low-voltage electrical products, robotics applications, and smart building solutions, supporting sustainable urban and industrial growth. The Peenya site contributes energy-efficient drives, motors, precision equipment, and India's first smart instrumentation shopfloor. ABB emphasizes local sourcing across its locations, fostering a robust ecosystem for medium enterprises. With innovative solutions for industries, cities, and transportation, ABB India is a pivotal player in advancing sustainable growth and energy efficiency.

Morten Wierod, CEO of ABB, said: "Over the decades, India has evolved into one of ABB's most dynamic and fastest-growing markets, playing a pivotal role in driving global innovation and technological excellence. We have been consistently investing in the country to build a deep and wide footprint. In the process, we have built our largest, single location R&D center and a leading digital operation. Over the past four years, we have nearly doubled our workforce in India, harnessing the diverse talent and potential this nation has to offer. In its 75th year, ABB India is ever more relevant and critical to help industries run leaner and cleaner, partnering with India's next level of growth."

"As ABB celebrates 75 years in India, we take immense pride in our contribution to the country's industrial journey and growth story. Our commitment to 'Make in India' is reflected in the advanced technologies and sustainable solutions we deliver across industries. From enabling advanced manufacturing and energy transition to supporting emerging sectors like green hydrogen, battery storage, and data centers, ABB is at the forefront of driving sustainable progress. Our innovations are aligned with India's ambitious goals, and we look forward to continuing our journey as a trusted partner of choice in shaping a smarter, greener, and more resilient future for the country," added Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India.

ABB India has been instrumental in introducing several global technologies with local engineering, including the first internet of things in the energy sector, AI-enabled gas distribution networks, digital mining solutions and eco-efficient switchgear. In line with ABB's century-old electrification of transportation history, in India too, ABB has been a consistent partner of Indian Railways – from the days of introducing its first electric locomotive to now in the electrification of the entire system and high-speed rail technology. About 80% of Indian metro railway projects also deploy ABB technology.

ABB India has been at the forefront of advanced manufacturing for decades, pioneering innovations that redefine industry standards. From establishing an industry-first Industry 5.0 shopfloor featuring collaborative robotics for smart power solutions to introducing robotics in Indian manufacturing over 30 years ago, ABB has consistently led the way. The company has also set new benchmarks in energy efficiency with electric motors and drives, designed to deliver top performance even in hazardous conditions, underscoring its commitment to technological excellence and sustainable growth.

Empowering Communities as a Responsible Corporate

ABB India has advanced sustainability across its campuses by significantly reducing carbon footprints, optimizing energy consumption, and championing resource conservation. Leveraging its own energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy solutions, such as solar power, ABB India integrates sustainable practices like rainwater harvesting and waste recycling. All ABB India campuses are IGBC-certified green units under the Green Factory Building Rating. By the end of 2024, ABB India had achieved more than 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across its factories compared to its 2019 baseline, with 50% of its locations now zero waste to landfill and water positive, exemplifying its commitment to environmental stewardship. Through these initiatives, ABB India is driving long-term, measurable outcomes aligned with the country's growth and sustainability goals.

