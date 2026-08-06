Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Opens Global Capability Center in Bengaluru to Support Continued Global Growth and Strengthen Enterprise Capabilities

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. recently opened its Bengaluru Global Capability Center (GCC), establishing a new office in India. The GCC will build and strengthen capabilities across the enterprise, supporting the company's continued global growth and operating strategy. The GCC will bring together talent from multiple business functions to increase capacity, deepen specialized expertise, and improve how work is delivered across the organization.

"Our Bengaluru GCC represents an important investment in the capabilities Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will need to drive continued global growth," said Samir Desai, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. "This is an enterprise-wide initiative that extends well beyond technology. By building quality teams with a wide range of experience, we can increase our capacity, strengthen execution and create a more scalable global operating model."

"We're building teams to complement Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s ongoing global growth ambitions," said Mangai Varadarajan, Vice President and Site Leader, Abercrombie & Fitch India GCC. "Our focus is on initiatives that deliver meaningful business outcomes, making our India team a trusted, essential extension of our global operations."

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has engaged ANSR as an advisor to help establish and scale its GCC, drawing on ANSR's experience helping global enterprises develop high-impact capability centers in India.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.

The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie brands and Hollister brands, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 840 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com, abercrombiekids.com, and HollisterCo.com.