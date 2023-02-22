Absolute Is Now Great Place To Work Certified

NEW DELHI, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-science company Absolute has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from Feb 2023 to Feb 2024). Absolute is a pathbreaking bioscience company leveraging the best of nature, science and exponential innovations to Build a Better Future - For People, For Planet.

The bio-science company received this recognition for keeping innovation at the heart of its growth. The Certificate has been awarded based on five key parameters that include credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie and is considered as the gold standard for evaluating the organization's great workplace culture.

This recognition highlights the company's commitment to creating an outstanding workplace that fosters employee engagement, growth, and success.

The company stands out for keeping its hiring process agile, offering unparalleled learning and intrapreneurial opportunities, an open and inclusive work culture and ensuring empathetic employee well-being and care.

With a Great Place To Work Certification™, Absolute is looking to amplify its work and workforce – focused on bringing the next big wave of revolution that is powered by biology, science and technology.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, nonprofits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Agam Khare, Founder & CEO, Absolute said, "At Absolute, we are building a generation-defining business and the only way to succeed ourselves is by ensuring the success of every individual onboarded for the mission. As we move into a new phase of exponential growth, we will be making conscious efforts to keep the company's vibrant culture the way it is today."

He adds, "Life is a function of two things - people & capital. Keeping that at the heart, Absolute will continue its mission to build a better world while helping its people thrive. All of us here are very humbled and happy to have received the Certification."

Prateek Rawat, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder, Absolute said, "Our team is our most valuable asset, and we believe in creating an environment where everyone can thrive. We are grateful to our employees for their hard work and dedication, and we will continue to invest in their growth and development to ensure that we remain a Great Place To Work."

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For All.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place To Work For All and role models being for all leaders.

Headquartered in UAE, Absolute's (ECSO Global Pvt Limited) global trade operates in over 16 countries today and is rapidly expanding.

About Absolute

Absolute® (ECSO Global Private Limited) is a pathbreaking bioscience company leveraging the best of nature, science & exponential innovations to Build a Better Future - For People, For Planet.

Intersecting plant biology, microbiology, omics, epigenetics & AI, the company has been developing one of the world's first and largest Nature Intelligence Platforms, which constitutes one of the world's largest microbial, secondary metabolite, signaling molecules and other advanced biocontrol and stimulating agent libraries, all of which power Absolute's Ag cloud platform & Global Trade Platform.

Founded in 2015, Absolute® currently operates across 16+ countries. Backed by Sequoia, Tiger Global, and Alpha Wave, Absolute's angels include Nadir Godrej- MD of Godrej Industries, Kamal Aggarwal- Promoter of Haldiram, and Kunal Shah-CRED among others.

