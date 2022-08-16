Accel-funded finbots.ai makes three new senior leadership hires to accelerate revenue growth in the region

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- finbots.ai, Accel-funded Business-to-Business-focused (B2B) Fintech offering an Artificial Intelligence (AI) credit modelling platform for banks and digital lenders, announced today the appointment of three new senior hires to lead its product management, business development and engineering teams.

The expansion in its leadership team follows the recent announcement of the company's successful Series A round of USD 3 Million fully subscribed by Accel and will bolster finbots.ai to push for growth across focus markets – Asia Pacific (APAC), South Asia and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Pranesh Kumar has joined as Country Head of India, and will lead and scale the engineering team as well as oversee the overall franchise operations and growth for India. Pranesh brings over 18 years of experience across US and India in global financial institutions like JP Morgan and UBS, where he was building mission critical technology systems, teams, and operations. Most recently, Pranesh was instrumental in setting up and growing the Credit Portfolio Risk Forecasting and Analytics unit for JP Morgan, India.

Aditya Gupta has joined the company as Chief Product Officer and will be global lead for product strategy, design, delivery, and commercialisation. He will also spearhead strategic partnerships with focus around AI, product-as-a service and ecosystem alliances. Aditya has over 20 years of international banking experience spanning digital transformation, lending and wealth management across SEA, India and the Middle East.

Andre Marques is finbots.ai's new Chief Revenue Officer. In his role, he will spearhead business development and sales across all core target markets. Andre brings over 15 years of global experience working with financial institutions, driving their growth and regional expansions. Most recently, Andre led APAC expansion at Provenir and Experian Asia Pacific. Prior to that, Andre worked with Greenwich Consulting (now EY-Parthenon) to help organisations tackle financial inclusion challenges.

Announcing the key senior hires, Sanjay Uppal, Founder & CEO, finbots.ai said, "I am delighted to welcome Aditya, Andre and Pranesh to our global executive team. They bring invaluable banking and technical experience and expertise to support finbots.ai's accelerated growth and innovation across the entire business value chain. These are exciting times for us. Coupled with our recent fundraise, I am confident our new senior hires will create an immediate and lasting impact, accelerate growth and help unlock value for our customers at scale."

CONTACT:

Steven Paul Vincent

+65-8112-7992

[email protected]

SOURCE finbots.ai