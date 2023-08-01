Accor Plus raises the bar with game changing benefits: Automatic Elite Status with Bonus Status Nights

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor Plus, Accor's leading loyalty subscription programme in Asia Pacific, is thrilled to announce an exciting enhancement to its membership programme with the addition of a new permanent member benefit.

From August 1, 2023, all new and renewing Accor Plus members will receive a permanent bonus of 20 Status Nights, accelerating their journey to the next status level or extending their current status. In addition, they will enjoy an automatic qualification for Elite status in ALL - Accor Live Limitless, Accor's global lifestyle loyalty programme.

Pullman Singapore Orchard Hotel des Arts Saigon - MGallery

In the spirit of rewarding, all existing Accor Plus members, regardless of their current status, will also receive a one-time bonus of 20 Status Nights. For those that renew their membership from August 1 until December 2023, they will also receive an additional bonus of 20 Status Nights, meaning a total of 40 Status Nights will be given and at minimum an automatic upgrade to Gold status* will be granted.

Accor Plus members will continue to receive a minimum of Elite Silver status, providing access to an extensive range of privileges and exclusive benefits. The programme's new enhancements solidify Accor Plus as an industry leader in delivering exceptional value and recognition to its loyal members.

Renae Trimble, CEO of Accor Plus, said, "We are delighted to introduce these game-changing benefits to our valued Accor Plus members. The addition of bonus Status Nights not only solidifies our commitment to delivering exceptional value and recognition but also reinforces our position as a leader in the loyalty subscription space.

"We believe these enhancements will elevate the membership experience and empower our members to unlock a world of unforgettable travel and lifestyle experiences. At Accor Plus, we are dedicated to continually evolving and innovating to meet the ever-changing needs of our members, and this exciting launch is a testament to that commitment."

The bonus Status Nights will be credited to Accor Plus members' accounts within a month of joining or renewing their Accor Plus membership subscription date.

Renowned for providing members with an unmatched travel, dining and lifestyle experiences, Accor Plus members enjoy exclusive benefits including behind the scenes, money-can't-buy experiences at venues like Accor Stadium – home to the biggest and best sport and entertainment events in Sydney, Australia, private dinners by Michelin-star chefs, as well as up to 50% off the best available public room rate at over 1,000 hotels, resorts and holiday apartments across 20 countries.

For more information on the Accor Plus membership programme and its exciting new benefits, please visit www.accorplus.com

*Status upgrade is conditional upon the date of renewal and members' existing Status Nights.

ABOUT ACCOR PLUS

Accor Plus is a subscription membership of Accor. As Asia Pacific's most expansive travel, dining and lifestyle programme, Accor Plus enables members to do MORE in more incredible ways imaginable.

Experience more destinations, more nights, more flavours and more rewards at over 1,000 participating Accor hotels and resorts, and over 1,400 participating Accor hotel restaurants in more than 20 countries.

Accor Plus members enjoy savings with access to exclusive member benefits of up to 50% off dining in Asia Pacific, 15% off drinks in Asia, Members' Rate at minimum 10% off stays, up to 50% off exclusive member offers, access to member exclusive events, and early access to Accor hotel sales.

Members of Accor Plus also automatically qualify for a minimum of Elite Silver membership status in ALL - Accor Live Limitless, Accor's global lifestyle loyalty programme, and enjoy a bonus of 20 Status Nights for quicker access to the next status level or to retain their current status for longer, priority check-in, welcome drink, and late check-out upon request.

To discover more about Accor Plus, visit www.accorplus.com

