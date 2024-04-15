ace turtle wins Images Award of Excellence for India’s First Fully Digitally Integrated Retailer

BENGALURU, India, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ace turtle, India's leading technology-native retail company, was conferred with the prestigious Images Award of Excellence at the India Fashion Forum 2024 organized by Images Group, India's leading retail industry publication. This recognition celebrates ace turtle's pioneering efforts in establishing itself as India's first fully digitally integrated retailer.

The Images Award of Excellence acknowledges innovative companies that have revolutionized the retail landscape. ace turtle's unwavering commitment to seamless omnichannel integration across all aspects of its operations – from online shopping experiences to in-store customer engagement – resonated strongly with the jury.

Commenting on the win, Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle said, "We are delighted to receive the award for being India's first fully digitally integrated retailer. It is also a validation of our unique tech-driven operating model, industry-leading omnichannel technology expertise and our technology-native mindset that has served us well over the past decade. We are working on several industry-first retail technology innovations leveraging emerging technologies such as AI and IoT. We look forward to innovating and building more proprietary technology platforms and solutions to scale global brands and make them accessible and seamless for millions of Indian customers across online and offline channels."

As part of its endeavour to lead the Indian retail industry's next phase of evolution with its Retail Nxt approach, ace turtle has been a pioneer with its tech-driven business model and proprietary tech platforms Rubicon & Connect. Rubicon 3.0, the latest version of the omnichannel technology platform enables ace turtle to have a unified view & easy, seamless, optimized management of the commerce operations across channels for its licensed global brands Lee, Wrangler, Toys"R"Us, Babies"R"Us and Dockers. This starts from a single view of catalogue, inventory & price across channels like online marketplaces, websites, endless aisles, social commerce, conversational commerce etc. to customer order management, optimized fulfilment, deliveries, returns and customer support.

Deployed at over 110 stores of Lee, Wrangler, Toys"R"Us and Dockers currently in India, the Connect 2.0 app digitizes retail store operations which usually comprise a lot of manual activities. The app empowers retail store teams to succeed by making them more efficient and engaged through communications, training, helpdesk and workflows. It enables the store teams to perform key store activities such as omnichannel order fulfilment and visual merchandising using their smartphones. Apart from this, the Connect 2.0 app also has new modules such as Settlement Reports, Retail Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), Leaderboard, Store Weekly Performance, Training and Attendance.

About ace turtle:

ace turtle, new India's leading tech-native retail company is spearheading the retail industry's next phase of transformation. The company is vertically integrated from design, local manufacturing and marketing to reach consumers directly. ace turtle is powered by its proprietary technology which uses data science from design to fulfilment to meet ever-evolving consumer expectations. Bengaluru and Singapore-based ace turtle is the exclusive licensee of iconic global brands Lee®, Wrangler®, Toys"R"Us®, Babies"R"Us® and Dockers® for India and other South Asian markets.

