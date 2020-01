ACG Appoints Alexander Robertson as the New Chief Marketing Officer

With more than two decades rich experience across the spectrum of B2B and B2C marketing, branding communication, design and advertising, Robertson is a true brand specialist. He has worked for global agencies including Ogilvy & Mather, Brand Union and most recently held the position of Executive Creative Director at Landor in Mumbai.

He takes over from Peter Neve, who has decided to move back to his home country following three successful years at ACG.

On Alex's appointment as ACG's new Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Karan Singh, MD, ACG, said, "We are very excited to have Alex on board. With his rich experience in narrating successful brand stories, we are confident that ACG will chart newer heights under his leadership. I also wish to thank Peter Neve, who helped ACG create a new identity and will be remembered for his work on OneACG."

About ACG

ACG Group is the world's only integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company absolutely committed to delivering exceptional solutions to the global pharmaceutical industry. The company's diverse product range of Capsules, Films & Foils, Engineering, and Inspection systems meets international regulatory requirements. ACG is committed to just one goal: to offer everything needed for efficient capsule and tablet manufacturing.

ACG has over five decades of experience and is present in over 100 countries, with more than 4,500 associates around the world. Our customer-centric approach has won us many loyal, satisfied customers and partners by nurturing relationships.

