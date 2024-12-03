ACG Inspection launches Life Sciences Cloud and AI powered inspection solutions, enabling pharmaceutical businesses to gain better insights into their data and operations

NEW DELHI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At PMEC 2024, ACG Inspection will be launching its groundbreaking Life Sciences Cloud - a complete end-to-end analytical and traceability solution which aims to deliver production quality, manufacturing efficiency and transformational supply chain traceability, which empowers our customers to create a healthier world.

As the pre-eminent integrated service provider of oral dosage, producing capsules, encapsulation, tabletting, barrier packaging materials, process manufacturing and packaging machinery, quality inspection systems and traceability solutions to the pharmacies of the world, ACG is launching one of its kind innovative Life Sciences Cloud, providing a complete and holistic approach to manufacturing, packaging and traceability at the click of a button.

ALSC gives pharmaceutical companies the ability to visualize the entire manufacturing process on a very simplistic dashboard providing powerful insights enabling maximum OEE.

The cloud solution aims to deliver end-to-end supply chain traceability from raw material to end consumer, keeping the sanity of the integration and data exchange. This encompasses supporting global Track & Trace regulatory compliances, including the India MoHFW Brand 300 and EUFMD regulations.

The Life Sciences Cloud platform is designed to be user-friendly and efficient, enabling companies to obtain the information they need quickly and easily. It is also highly scalable, so it can grow alongside a business. The customer engagement layout within the platform allows pharmaceutical companies to add engagement tools along with the mandatory fields for regulation guidelines. This not only builds trust by verifying product authenticity but also helps to foster strong customer relations.

Udit Singh, CEO at ACG Inspection, said: "At ACG, our mission is to tailor technological innovations specifically designed to enhance the pharmaceutical industry. Whether it's efficient manufacturing, higher OEE, harnessing the power of supply chain intelligence, demand forecasting, sustainable production methods, diversion control or implementing cutting-edge anti-counterfeit technologies, we have been at the forefront of innovations utilising Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and advanced analytics to elevate the quality of various critical processes and applications. We are taking our commitment a few steps further by pushing the boundaries of innovation. Anticipate a future brimming with possibilities for a healthier and better world. ALSC is one such product that gives us confidence to go a step closer to our mission of 'Make it Better'."

ACG invites attendees to experience the Life Sciences Cloud in action at Stand 11, A11, hall 11 during CPhI & PMEC, from November 26th – 28th 2024.

About ACG

For over 60 plus years, ACG has been innovating the production solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, that help make people better.

As the world's most integrated provider of oral dosage products and services, we produce capsules, barrier packaging materials, manufacturing machinery, and visual inspection and traceability solutions. All fully compliant with international standards.

Today, ACG fosters long-term collaborative partnerships with customers in 138 countries across six continents. Together, we share a common purpose: to solve the world's greatest health challenges and make it better for everybody we serve.

