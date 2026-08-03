Achyuta Samanta Conferred 75th Honorary Doctorate by Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Rajasthan

BHUBANESHWAR, India, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eminent educationist, social reformer, and Founder of KIIT (https://kiit.ac.in/) and KISS (https://kiss.ac.in/), Dr. Achyuta Samanta (https://achyutasamanta.com/), has been conferred an Honorary Doctorate by Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU), Bikaner, one of Rajasthan's oldest government universities.

Dr Achyuta Samanta being conferred the honorary doctorate by Haribhau Bagde, Governor of Rajasthan and Chancellor of Maharaja Ganga Singh University at a special function at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur.

The honorary degree was presented to Dr. Samanta at a special convocation ceremony organised by the university at the Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) in Jaipur on Friday. The university recognised his extraordinary contribution to the advancement of society and human welfare through education by bestowing upon him this prestigious honour.

This is the 75th Honorary Doctorate conferred on Dr. Samanta, further strengthening his standing as one of the most widely honoured educationists and social reformers from India. The university selected him for the honour after making a comprehensive assessment of his life, achievements and contributions.

The honorary doctorate was presented by Haribhau Bagde, Governor of Rajasthan and Chancellor of Maharaja Ganga Singh University. The ceremony was attended by Prem Chand Bairwa, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Minister for Higher Education; Prof. Manoj Dixit, Vice-Chancellor of MGSU; Prof. Yashpal Ahuja, Registrar of the university; along with several ministers, legislators and other distinguished personalities from the state. On the same occasion, Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, was also conferred an Honorary Doctorate.

The latest recognition comes amid a series of prestigious national and international honours received by Dr. Samanta in recent years. Earlier this year, he was presented the AAPI Award for Transformational Social Work & Indo-US Partnership by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) at its annual convention in Tampa, Florida, in recognition of his contributions to social transformation and strengthening Indo-US collaboration.

He was also conferred the Grand Cross Award, the highest honour of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), during the 39th FIVB World Congress in Porto, Portugal, for his exceptional contribution to the promotion and development of volleyball. In another global recognition, the World Academy of Art and Culture (WAAC) honoured him with its Lifetime Achievement Award for his transformative contributions to society at the 43rd World Congress of Poets held in Madurai.

Dr. Samanta's work has also received recognition in the academic world. The City University of New York (CUNY) established the Achyuta Samanta India Initiative CUNY Crest Institute (ASIICCI) in his honour, acknowledging his pioneering work in education, social inclusion and community development.

Over the years, he has also received several distinguished international recognitions, including the ISA Award for Service to Humanity, the highest civilian award of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Gusi Peace Prize International from Manila, often referred to as Asia's Peace Prize, and the Golden Gavel from the World Academy of Arts and Culture, recognised by UNESCO. He has also been conferred the highest civilian honours of Mongolia and Bahrain, besides receiving four national and international fellowships and more than 50 national and international honours along with over 200 state-level awards.

The award by the university in Rajasthan further strengthens Dr Samanta's reputation in the academic firmament. Maharaja Ganga Singh University is widely recognised as one of Rajasthan's leading government universities. Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Samanta thanked Governor Haribhau Bagde and the university authorities for organising a special convocation at the Raj Bhavan to honour him, bringing him all the way from Odisha. He also appreciated the recognition and appreciation shown towards Odisha and the work being carried out by him.

Dr. Samanta said that the honour would remain a cherished memory throughout his life. As August 2 marks the 10th death anniversary of his late mother, Nilimarani, he dedicated the honour to her and prayed for the eternal peace of her soul.

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