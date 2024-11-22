ACKO Drive Introduces Express Delivery Feature to Help Customers Buy Vehicles Effortlessly

NEW DELHI, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying a car is an exciting milestone but often comes with time-consuming challenges. ACKO Drive, the digital car-buying platform, has launched its Express Delivery feature to make the car-buying process quicker and more convenient. This innovative addition enables customers to get their new vehicles delivered in as little as 15 days, redefining speed and efficiency in car ownership.

Revolutionising Car Delivery with Express Options

Since April 2019, ACKO Drive has worked to improve the car-buying process for customers in India. They operate in 12 big cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Their new option means buyers do not have to wait as long to get their new car.

With Express Delivery, buyers can look at certain cars, such as the XUV700, on the ACKO Drive website that can be delivered faster. These qualifying cars can be delivered in under 15 days. This is good for those needing a vehicle delivery in a few days or wanting an easier, faster buy.

Streamlined Delivery Meets Customer Convenience

ACKO Drive understands that life moves fast, and sometimes, so should the car-buying process. This feature is particularly beneficial for buyers with tight schedules, professionals on the go, or families preparing for significant life events. By choosing cars from the Express Delivery section, customers can minimise delays and start driving their new vehicles without unnecessary waiting.

Affordable Pricing with Express Delivery

While speed is the highlight, ACKO Drive doesn't compromise on affordability. Under its Hot Deals section, customers can access the best market prices on various car models — from the popular Maruti Swift to spacious family SUVs — and additional discounts. The platform guarantees competitive pricing and ensures expedited delivery without added financial burdens.

Trusted Partnerships for Seamless Processes

ACKO Drive's trusted collaborations with dealers and financial institutions make it easier for customers to access financing options, such as loans, alongside expedited car delivery. With a strong emphasis on convenience, ACKO Drive handles the entire process — from documentation to delivery — ensuring customers can enjoy their new cars without logistical concerns.

About ACKO Drive

ACKO Drive is a digital platform dedicated to transforming the car-buying experience in India. Committed to transparency, convenience, and customer satisfaction, ACKO Drive offers a comprehensive range of vehicles, fast delivery services, and after-sales support. The platform's unique features, such as transparent pricing and a wide selection of cars, make it the ideal choice for anyone purchasing their next vehicle.

For more information, please visit ACKO Drive's official website — https://ackodrive.com/