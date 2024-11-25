ACKO Drive Partners with Leading Car Dealers to Offer Customers the Best Car Prices in the Market

NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACKO Drive, India's most trusted online marketplace for new car purchases, has partnered with leading car dealers across the country to offer customers the lowest and most competitive car prices. This strategic partnership aims to make the car-buying journey smooth, transparent, and affordable for all customers.

Strategic Partnerships for Best Pricing

ACKO Drive now provides customers exclusive access to the best pricing available on their desired car models and variants through these partnerships. The platform ensures complete price transparency by sharing quotes and invoices from partnered authorised dealers. Customers can now compare prices across variants and dealerships to make the most value-driven purchase decision.

Unmatched Price Match Guarantee

As part of this initiative, ACKO Drive is also introducing a first-of-its-kind price match guarantee and cashback reward program. If a customer finds a lower price quote from any other dealer on their chosen car, ACKO Drive will match the pricing and offer an additional ₹10,000 cashback reward. This offer may be valid on select car models under the 'Best Price Offer Program' on the ACKO Drive platform.

How It Works:

ACKO Drive customers can now get final on-road prices directly through the platform. For select models tagged under the 'Best Price Offer' program, they can compare quotes from partnered dealers and find the lowest price. If a customer finds an even lower price elsewhere, ACKO Drive will match it and provide an extra ₹10,000 cashback. Customers can submit the external quote by email or WhatsApp for verification to avail of this benefit. In just 12 hours, ACKO Drive will verify the price quote and match the pricing to ensure you get the best deal.

Eligibility Criteria:

For the price match guarantee, the quote must be from an authorised dealership for the same make, model, variant and colour chosen on ACKO Drive. It should contain all pricing components and be written in writing without hidden discounts. This offer only applies to cars featuring the Best Price Offer tag.

Top Car Dealers Come On Board

ACKO Drive has partnered with authorised dealers to represent the top car brands in India. Leading dealerships for Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Skoda, Renault, and more have now joined hands with ACKO Drive to offer competitive pricing to customers.

This extensive dealer network gives ACKO Drive customers access to a vast inventory of popular models, such as the Maruti Fronx, Maruti Baleno, Maruti Brezza; Hyundai Venue, Creta, i20, Verna; Honda City, Amaze, Elevate; Mahindra Scorpio, XUV700, XUV 3XO; and many more from Tata, Skoda, Renault, etc.

Customers looking to purchase any of these high-demand car models can now obtain quotes from ACKO Drive and enjoy the lowest price guarantee. They also can pick their preferred dealer while getting the best deal.

Adding major dealer partners across India significantly boosts ACKO Drive's mission of making car purchases affordable and convenient through transparent pricing.

About ACKO Drive

ACKO Drive is India's fastest-growing online marketplace for new car purchases. The platform offers a transparent car-buying experience through credible reviews, comparisons, and access to the lowest pricing.

For more information, please visit ACKO Drive's official website — https://ackodrive.com/