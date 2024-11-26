ACKO Protects Individuals, Families, and Seniors As Demand for Comprehensive Family Health Insurance Soars

NEW DELHI, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACKO, a leading technology-driven insurance company in India, offers different types of health insurance to cater to the unique needs of each family. With the ACKO health insurance policy , one can buy individual health insurance for each family member or bring them all, including parents, under one policy by opting for family health insurance.

Health Insurance Demand Soars

In India, Only 650 million people (out of 1.45 billion) have health insurance coverage. The increasing medical inflation rate of 14% has made the latest generation of Indians more aware of financial planning. As insurance is a crucial aspect of proper financial planning, young Indians care more about protecting their families, including spouses, children, and parents.

Family health insurance plans offer umbrella protection for the entire family. Instead of purchasing individual health insurance for every family member, a single ACKO family floater plan is more cost-effective. Further, customer can customise the plan to fit their family's unique needs and purchase additional add-on riders to enhance coverage.

With healthcare becoming a top priority, comprehensive family health insurance is a valuable investment, especially for families with ageing parents. Choosing a robust plan can ease financial stress and provide timely access to quality healthcare for loved ones. ACKO plans offer a higher sum insured of up to 1 crore with extensive coverage for hospitalisation and beyond.

Comprehensive Coverage Catering to Seniors

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recently made new amendments, making healthcare more accessible to senior citizens. Removing the age cap of 65 years to purchase insurance has encouraged many senior citizens to come forward and buy insurance for the first time.

The ACKO parents' health insurance offers excellent coverage for ageing parents, catering to age-related illnesses. For example, critical illness plans provide a lump sum payout when parents receive serious diagnoses like cancer, stroke or heart disease. Hospital cash insurance supports them by offering a daily allowance for each day of hospitalisation. With such policies, it is crucial to ensure that pre-existing conditions are covered, preferably without a waiting period.

ACKO senior citizen health insurance is specifically tailored for those above 60 to 65 years of age. The lifetime renewability allows parents to get health coverage throughout their lifetime. The ACKO platinum plans cover pre-existing diseases without a waiting period and fully disclose the entire medical history.

About 89% of the population prefer cashless treatments because it is convenient to walk into a network hospital and get treated without worrying about paying the bills first out of pocket. Further riders extend coverage for ambulance and at-home care, which can be useful to get parents to the hospital on time or get them treated at home. Many senior citizen plans from ACKO have telemedicine options where ageing parents can get professional doctor's advice anytime from their home. ACKO also extends coverage for domiciliary care, offering convenience for parents to get treated at home while still getting insurance coverage.

Expanding Coverage Made Easy

If the customer is worried that their comprehensive health insurance may not be enough to cover the medical needs of everyone in the family and ageing parents, they can seamlessly expand health coverage without a drastic premium increase by opting for top-up and super-top-up plans from ACKO. These plans will kick in when the base health insurance is exhausted. With these policies, ensure that the customer chooses a higher deductible that matches the coverage offered by the base health insurance.

Digital-First Platform for a Breezy Experience

ACKO is a digital-first insurer that makes buying insurance easy, hassle-free, and convenient. Log in to the ACKO digital platform, enter basic details, get customised quotes, and proceed to buy insurance. With the ACKO Platinum plan, health coverage begins on day 1 with zero waiting period. ACKO family health insurance plans are designed to provide extensive coverage for all family members, including seniors, so the customer can prioritise their health without compromising their budget.

With a claim settlement ratio of 96.29%, ACKO instils confidence in policyholders and makes the insurance purchasing and claiming process seamless for everyone.

About ACKO Health Insurance

ACKO Health Insurance offers hassle-free and affordable health coverage tailored to the needs of families, individuals, and seniors. With cashless hospitalisation, paperless processes, and fast claims, ACKO makes securing your health easy and stress-free.