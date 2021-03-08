ACL Digital joins TSMC Design Center Alliance (DCA) Program

BANGALORE, India, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital (An ALTEN Group Company), a market leader in design-led Digital Experience, Product Innovation, Solutions and Silicon Engineering, today announced it officially joined TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Design Center Alliance (DCA) Program. The program focuses on chip implementation services and system-level design enablement solutions to help lower design barriers for customers adopting TSMC process technologies.

The industry is often challenged with the demands of talented engineering teams and methodologies when designing complex circuits in leading edge nodes. The Semiconductor practice of ACL Digital is a rich repository of Centre of Excellences (CoEs) in High Performance Computing (HPC), Automotive Semiconductor, Wireless Networking & IOT market segments. These CoEs put together best practices, technology research, methodology, training & governance all in one place to cater to its varied market segments.

"It's indeed a pleasure to be a part of the TSMC DCA program. It is an endorsement that our team has been involved in for several successful tape outs in TSMC's leading-edge process technologies. This would enable us to be better prepared for the daunting challenges that our customers face in designing complex SoCs, and would help customers meet the Power, Performance & Area (PPA) needs of the designs and time-to-market pressures. We stand committed to TSMC OIP ecosystem and look forward to more successful tape outs in future," said Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital.

"ACL Digital's experience in Automotive and other markets combined with their well-established semiconductor practice makes it a great addition to our DCA program," said Suk Lee, Vice-President of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "We look forward to working closely with our ecosystem partners to help our customers accelerate silicon innovations."

About ACL Digital:

A pioneer in delivering Business Innovation, Integration and Transformation through disruptive technologies, ACL Digital brings in competitive advantage, innovation, and fresh perspectives to business challenges. With a multi-cultural and transnational talent and as part of the ALTEN Group comprising over 37,000 employees spread across more than 25 countries, it promotes a collaborative knowledge-building environment.

