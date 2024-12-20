Acme Solar achieves largest single day commissioning this year for four co-located solar projects adding 1023 MW / 1483 MWp solar capacity to the ISTS grid

NEW DELHI, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acme Solar Holdings Limited has successfully commissioned four ISTS-connected SECI projects aggregating to 1,023 MW / 1483 MWp capacity in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on December 18th, 2024.

This achievement marks the commissioning of one of the largest single location projects by any renewable energy company in India this year. The project, once fully commissioned, will supply 1200 MW / 1752 MWp to the central grid from an existing capacity of 1023 MW. The remaining capacity of 177 MW is already energised and is in the process of commissioning.

With the commissioning of complete 1,200 MW capacity, Acme Solar's total commissioned capacity will stand at 2,540 MW / 3,578 MWp. The project had already started supplying power from October 2024.

This project at its full capacity would generate around 3000 MUs of clean electricity and will obviate GHG emissions of 2.6 million tonnes each year. The project is strategically located in one of the best solar irradiation zones of the country and leverages common infrastructure from all four plants (300 MW each) to evacuate power leading to optimized generation at a higher efficiency. The project is financed by PFC and REC and has a 25-year PPA with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), at a tariff of Rs 2.44 / unit.

Commenting on this achievement, Nikhil Dhingra, CEO of ACME Solar Holdings Limited, said, "This commissioning is a very important milestone for us. This takes our total Commissioned portfolio to 2363 MW and central government counterparty portfolio to 65% of the total portfolio. Out of this, we have 1773 MW capacity located in high irradiance zone of Rajasthan. We are very thankful to all stakeholders for their support. It is a testament to the excellent project and engineering capabilities of our team. We are really looking forward to strengthening our presence in Rajasthan further in near term with our upcoming CTU connected solar, FDRE and Hybrid plants utilising our existing connectivity and executed PPAs with Central counterparties."

About ACME Solar

ACME Solar Holdings Limited is a renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy ("FDRE") projects. The company is one of the top 10 renewable energy independent power producers in India, with an operational capacity of 2,540 MW and under construction capacity of 4,180 MW. The company has in-house EPC and O&M capabilities allowing it to control processes, costs and timelines and giving flexibility in the choice of technology and suppliers.

