Adapdix appoints Jean Lau as CTO to lead world-class Edge AI technology team

Jean Lau will head up Adapdix's world-class technology team, driving architecture, technology strategy and development of its EdgeOps™ platform. Before joining Adapdix, Lau was VP and Head of Engineering at Hitachi Vantara's Software Digital business unit, where she was responsible for turning a multi-million-dollar product portfolio into a software-as-a-service delivery model to solve Industrial IoT challenges.

Anthony Hill, CEO at Adapdix, said, "Jean has an impressive track record of over 25 years in digital transformation, leadership, edge to cloud platform, application development and software engineering across multiple industries. She brings highly prized skills and experience to Adapdix's diverse team, and is ideally suited to propel the development of our next-generation Edge intelligence automation and control software."

Adapdix's EdgeOps™ platform is a software-only solution that combines advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) analytics with a distributed, edge-based platform. As the first predictive analytics solution based on an industrial data mesh platform, Adapdix enables ultra-low-latency adaptive maintenance, which reduces unplanned downtimes, whilst providing control intelligence with self-correcting actions.

Lau has led product management and engineering teams to transform the edge to cloud initiative from vision to successful customer deployment. Her success was driven by her ability to guide the product strategy, vision, GTM, architecture, operation model, team structure and more, which ultimately ensured those products were successful for the business and customers.

With more than 25 years of engineering experience, Lau has developed a passion for building world-class product and engineering teams who deliver trusted products that enable customer success. For 20 of those years, Lau has held leadership roles at leading businesses such as Sybase, SAP, and GE Digital, where she was responsible for delivering Predix Edge to cloud products and helping to drive the company's digital transformation.

About Adapdix

Adapdix provides an innovative software platform for enterprises that optimizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) at the edge. The company's customer-centric EdgeOps™ platform increases uptime of equipment, reduces supply chain and logistics cost and increases remote worker productivity. Founded in 2015, Adapdix is headquartered in Pleasanton, California – see www.adapdix.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443884/Adapdix_Corporation_Jean_Lau_CTO.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1359461/ADAPDIX__Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.adapdix.com



SOURCE Adapdix Corporation