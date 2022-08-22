GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adda52-India's No.1 online poker destination concluded the highly awaited offline event- Adda52 Colossus High Roller Series 2022. The live poker tournament was hosted aboard the luxurious Deltin Royale casino in Goa from 2nd to 7th August 2022. With a message of #UnleashYou to the players, Adda52.com Colossus High Roller Series 2022 is a highly anticipated and super exclusive Poker tournament series in the country, which unleashes new levels of luxure, grandeur and colossal prizes.

Adda52 concludes the 'Colossus High Roller Series 2022' at the luxurious Deltin Royale in Goa

This year, three exciting cash rewards events were organized in the Adda52 Colossus 2022 i.e., the Warm Up Bounty, the High Roller series, and the Main Event. The Warm Up Bounty was won by Shravan Chhabria, a poker veteran and amongst one of the first few players who started playing poker in India. He won INR 8,96,000 in the event and an additional INR 1.5 Lac in bounties. The High Roller Event was won by 26-year old young gun, Siddhanth Kripalani, who qualified through a INR 20K Satty and won INR 45 Lac and the Main Event was won by Nishant Sharma shipping an amount of INR 33 Lac. Nishant was also the best Indian finisher in 2018 World Series of Poker (WSOP).

Commenting on the success of the tournament, Mr. Krishnendu Guha, Chief Revenue Officer, Adda52, said, "Firstly, I would like to congratulate all the winners of the Colossus series. It is amazing to see so many people emerging as champions in Poker and winning mind-blowing cash rewards while playing it. The 'Colossus' High Roller Series has been growing in popularity since its launch in 2018, as it witnessed participation from the biggest names from the Indian poker industry. This series is all about establishing poker as a sport in India and unveiling the hidden poker talent this country has to offer. It's heartwarming to see that poker which was once a niche sport in India is now gaining popularity and there is an increase in acceptance for this skill based game as more and more people are actively participating and competing in it."

The first edition of this High Roller series was hosted back in 2018 and had its second edition in 2019. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the plans to host this event live were put on hold. For the third edition, people who traveled from various parts of the country had nice things to say about the treatment of players, the food, the venue, and the production. Adda52 and Deltin are known to be great hosts. Everything was top-notch and the turnout of the poker tournament series was excellent.

Poker is witnessing a rapid increase in its user base and people across India have started exploring this skill based game. Read more about the game here.

About Adda52

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881430/Colossus_Winner_Adda52.jpg

