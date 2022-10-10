GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adda52.com – India's online poker destination, today announced the third edition of its 'Poker Night with Stars' series inviting poker enthusiasts across the country to experience a unique game of their lifetime. This month, Adda52.com has roped in the popular cricketer Kieron Pollard as the newest celebrity guest, who will be playing against 7 shortlisted Adda52.com qualifiers. The participants who emerge as winners across this series will be given an unbelievable opportunity to participate in 'Poker Night with Stars' series and share the gaming table with none other than Kireon Pollard.

Adda52 onboards Kieron Pollard to compete with poker enthusiasts in the ‘Poker Night with Stars’ series

The brand aims to popularize the skill-based game of poker with this series so that more and more individuals come forward to play the game and demonstrate their talent. The players can participate in the contest via 3 routes – A lucky draw for all first-time depositors, Cash games, and Tournaments. The final table will be held online on 6th November between the 7 qualifiers and Kieron Pollard, where the qualifiers will battle it out and will also get to virtually e-meet & play with the celebrity. The prize pool for the final table is Rs. 5 Lac.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Krishnendu Guha, Chief Revenue Officer, Adda52.com, said, "The previous editions of 'Poker Night with Stars' series were a super-hit amongst poker players. Last month with our celebrity guest, Dinesh Karthik, we saw an overwhelming response from our poker community with players signing up from different regions across India. This time, Adda52.com decided to partner with the West Indian power-hitter Kieron Pollard as our celebrity guest and further instill the excitement amongst the gamers to participate. It's truly stimulating to see how the passion for poker unites people from different walks of lives, and brings them together to celebrate on one common platform."

Caribbean cricketer & Mumbai Indians power-hitter batsman Kieron Pollard said, "Thanks Adda52 for inviting me to be part of poker nights with stars series to play a game of poker with the brightest minds in the business. Just like cricket, Poker is a sport that requires great mental strength. I'm sure I'm going to have a good time."

Adda52.com's 'Poker Night with Stars' series invites one-and-all to come, participate and relish the joy of playing poker with celebrated icons. You can qualify through freerolls, low buy-in satellites/tournaments, and even by making your first deposit. The Poker Night with Stars series was started by Adda52.com in 2018 with Chris Gayle and now they are back again – bigger and better. The series offers both new and experienced poker players an equal chance to play online poker with celebrities and win exciting prizes.

Interested participants can get more information on the Adda52 website . So, what are you waiting for? Are you ready to experience a 'Poker Night With Stars'?

About Adda52.com

Adda52.com is India's online poker destination owned by Delta Tech Gaming Pvt Ltd. Founded in 2011, Adda52 believes in the highest values of trust and business conduct and has always strived to give the most secure and memorable playing experience while playing online poker. Adda52 has been certified from iTech labs for fair play and random number generator (RNG).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917058/Kieron_Pollard_Adda52.jpg

SOURCE Adda52.com