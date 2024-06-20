Admissions Underway for B.Tech Programmes at the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE)

VISAKHAPATNAM, India, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), recognised as an 'Institute of National Importance' by the Government of India (GoI), has commenced admissions for its four-year B.Tech programmes in Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. The admissions cycle, which started on 11th June 2024, will run until 5th July 2024. Classes are scheduled to start from 5th August 2024.

IIPE offers a total of 160 seats distributed as follows:

Petroleum Engineering: 62 seats

62 seats Chemical Engineering: 63 seats

63 seats Mechanical Engineering: 40 seats

Applications are open to students who have qualified JEE-Advanced, with admissions based on JEE-Advanced 2024 scores. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply through the Online Application Portal, and visit the official IIPE admissions page at IIPE B.Tech Admissions for more information.

As an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, GoI, IIPE's mission is to make India energy-sufficient, support the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, and transform the country into a global energy hub. The institute provides quality education through a curriculum that blends theory and practical knowledge, aiming to boost research in the petroleum sector and ensure a skilled workforce for its growth.

IIPE focuses on emerging areas such as shale gas, coal bed methane, gas hydrates, conventional and renewable energy sources, storage, and downstream activities of oil and gas. Faculty members, drawn from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), foreign universities, and industry experts, conduct cutting-edge research in niche areas. The institute also collaborates with major oil corporations like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), and Oil India Limited (OIL). The Governing Council of IIPE includes top management from these companies as well as academic experts.

Several key academic initiatives at IIPE ensure a comprehensive and global education experience for students. These include a Sandwich Ph.D. Programme, international electives, global student internships, a B.Tech-MS Programme with US universities, and an industry-sponsored master's programme. The institute welcomes visiting researchers, and offers a joint MBA with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam along with joint undergraduate projects with foreign faculties. Students can also benefit from international and industrial elective courses, and are provided travel support for participating in international conferences.

IIPE places a strong emphasis on practical experience through a mandatory summer internship programme and industry visits. The institute has also signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the University of Houston, USA; the Petroleum Research School of Norway (NFiP), Norway; Ufa State Petroleum University, Russia; Stony Brook University, USA; and Texas A&M University, USA for student exchange programmes.

A scholarship of ₹3000/month is awarded to meritorious women students, and tuition fee waivers are provided to students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) and the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

For the last 3 years, IIPE has seen an impressive placement rate of over 95%. As of 30th May 2024, the 2024 batch has secured a placement rate of 93.75%, with the highest annual package offered being ₹20.71 LPA. According to Prof. Shalivahan, Director of IIPE, "Today, we are widely considered on par with prestigious institutions such as IITs and IIMs. At IIPE, our aim is to conduct research for achieving the Net Zero targets and contributing to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable modern-day energy for all. Within the next 20 years, we envision becoming an Energy University ranked among the top 200 universities worldwide."

Aligned with this vision, a new 201.8-acre campus, set to house state-of-the-art energy-centric research laboratories, is currently under construction at Vangali in Sabbavaram Mandal, Visakhapatnam district, Andhra Pradesh.

Media Contact:

Dr. Deepak Amban Mishra

[email protected]

+91-(0)79783 10983