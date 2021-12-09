ADVANZ PHARMA contracts Avaali for Transforming their P2P Processes

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avaali Solutions, a Bangalore-India headquartered company that works with large enterprises to create and execute a digital roadmap, announced that it has signed a deal with ADVANZ PHARMA, a large multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in London.

As a part of this agreement, Avaali will work with ADVANZ PHARMA to automate and streamline ADVANZ PHARMA's Procure to Pay processes. With this engagement, Avaali will revamp and optimize ADVANZ PHARMA's Invoice processing (Scan to payment) and Finance workflows with SAP Invoice Management Solution by OpenText for SAP S/4 HANA.

The joint vision of this engagement is to implement the invoice automation solution along with related add-ons including document access for scanning, extraction, analysis and retrieval of invoices that ADVANZ PHARMA receives from multiple sources. This engagement will help automate its invoice processing across 25+ countries in 10+ languages. Avaali will also help ADVANZ PHARMA set up Invoice approval using standard VIM approve Invoices Fiori application as well as VIM dashboard/analytics that will provide ADVANZ an overview of invoices with statuses.

The engagement also includes implementations of customizations including custom business rules, country specific customizations, tax related customizations etc. The implementation of OpenText VIM will help ADVANZ PHARMA improve efficiencies, enhance productivity, eliminate process bottlenecks and simplify operations.

Commenting on this win, Srividya Kannan, Avaali Solutions, says, "Avaali is honoured to work with ADVANZ PHARMA in this prestigious project. During the course of this engagement, we will transform ADVANZ PHARMA's Procure to Pay process to incorporate good practices, deliver significant efficiencies and reduce cost."

Automation of processes like Sourcing and Procurement automation is seeing significant uptake in investments led by changes in government regulations (including e-invoicing), legal compliance adherence, increase in governance and controls (accentuated due to remote working) and increase in costs. The market is expected to grow from USD 850 ml in 2020 to over USD 2 bn by 2025.

For media query please contact:

Disha Malhotra – [email protected]

SOURCE Avaali Solutions Private Limited