Advatix & READ India Bring the Digital World to India's Underserved Classrooms

GURUGRAM, India, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership of Advatix, a GCG company, and Rural Education and Development (READ) India came together to mark a key milestone in their ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative — the Let's Learn and Grow programme. The milestone was recognized through a certification and felicitation ceremony honoring students who successfully completed the training programmes.

Rural Youth Get a Seat at the Digital Table, Thanks to Advatix and READ India

The initiative set out to bridge the widening gap between traditional education and the rapidly evolving world of technology, artificial intelligence, and digital learning. Through the programme, Advatix donated books, computers, and laptops, and also funded the establishment of a fully equipped community library. At the heart of the training is Advatix Vidya™ — Advatix's proprietary cloud-based Knowledge Management & Learning Management System designed to deliver the right knowledge to the right people, anywhere and anytime — enabling learners to progress from foundational digital literacy to advanced, job-oriented skills in a structured, accessible way.

The Technology Empowering Girls (TeG) initiative, a three-month flagship component, builds digital proficiency and confidence among young women aged 15–30, preparing them for entry-level employment and further education. In addition, the programme also addresses holistic development through sessions on soft skills, career guidance, spoken English, health & hygiene, and mental wellness. Students additionally visited the Advatix office for direct corporate exposure, participating in mock interviews and interacting with working professionals.

"At Advatix, we believe every child deserves access to the tools that will shape tomorrow. These students always had the zeal to learn; they simply needed the right resources. Through Advatix Vidya™, we ensured they now have both." — Ashish Chadha, Global CIO & CEO, APAC, Advatix.

"Advatix's commitment to these students goes far beyond a one-time donation. They have invested in infrastructure, in learning, and in the futures of children who deserve every opportunity the modern world has to offer." — Dr. Geeta Malhotra, Country Director, READ India.

Advatix continues to expand and strengthen the initiative, with ongoing investments in infrastructure, learning resources, and student development.

About Advatix

Advatix is a global leader in supply chain transformation, helping businesses scale efficiently through data-driven strategy, AI technology, and process excellence. With deep expertise in logistics and fulfillment, Advatix designs and implements end-to-end solutions that improve speed, accuracy, and visibility across the supply chain, delivering measurable business impact. For more information, visit www.advatix.com and Advatix Vidya™.

About READ India

An FCRA-registered Indian non-profit, READ India builds community libraries and resource centers across 16 states as platforms for education, digital literacy, and livelihood training. For more information, visit www.read-india.org.

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