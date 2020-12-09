Adyen to partner with Hungry Jack's to improve its customer service with payment-led updates

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced it has partnered with Hungry Jack's, the Australia-based quick-service restaurant, to improve its point-of-sale (POS) terminal fleet and help unify its in-store and ecommerce channels – driving cost savings, while improving revenues and customer experience.

"Adyen's POS offering has had a significant impact on the business. The last thing you want is your payment system failing on a busy night. A reliable payments set-up allows for quick, seamless customer experiences, and thus improves our turnover," said Hungry Jack's CIO Bruce Nolte. "We want to make it as easy as possible to pay and focus on having a preferred option for everybody across channels. Integrating to the Adyen platform has unlocked this for us. Furthermore, Adyen's unified commerce solution enabled us to utilize online, delivery, and drive-through options while the dining room was closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," Nolte concluded.

"Offering smooth customer experiences are crucial for QSRs – especially during peak service times and for drive-through and delivery," said Michel von Aalten, Adyen Country Manager of Australia and New Zealand. "We're excited by the results Hungry Jack's has already achieved and look forward to supporting them further on their unified commerce journey."

About Hungry Jack's

Hungry Jack's has been the home of the famous flame-grilled Whopper in Australia for almost 50 years. Australians enjoy visiting Hungry Jack's network of more than 440 restaurants nationwide for great tasting, fresh food. From delicious flame grilled 100% Aussie beef burgers, the plant-based range, the succulent chicken menu items, brekky wraps or the barista made coffee, Hungry Jack's is the destination for classic favorites, innovative new menu items and that famous flame grilled smoky BBQ flavor. To learn more about Hungry Jack's, please visit www.hungryjacks.com.au or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines, and L'Oréal. The cooperation with Hungry Jack's as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

